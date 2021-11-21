VERMILLION – The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team put up a new season high in an 81-66 win over Tennessee State Sunday afternoon in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes started out cold, as Tennessee State jumped out to a 12-2 early in the first half. Tennessee State grew the lead to 11 by the 11:48 mark of the first half, but the Coyotes were able to respond from there.
Tough way to start the game, we didn’t execute the first two plays of the game, then we didn’t defend the right way,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “After we spotted them 11, I thought that our guys really responded.”
What was an 11-point 22-11 lead for the Tigers became a one-point 30-29 USD lead with 3:50 to play until halftime. The 12-0 run put the Coyotes back into the game.
A foul on a Kruz Perrott-Hunt shot with just over two minutes to play sent Perrott-Hunt to the line for a pair of free throws. Before Perrott-Hunt could take his free throws, a pair of technical fouls, one on a coach and one on Kenny Cooper, gave Mason Archambault four free throws.
Archambault connected on his four and Perrott-Hunt made his pair from the shooting foul to give USD their largest lead of the half, 38-31.
Tennessee State was able to cut the lead to four before the intermission, trailing the Coyotes 42-38 at halftime. USD scored 19 of their 42 first half points at the free throw line.
The Coyotes jumped out early in the second half, tallying 12 of the first 16 points of the half, forcing a Tiger timeout.
Out of the timeout, Tennessee State went on an 11-0 run to cut the 54-42 USD lead down to three. The Coyotes scoring drought ended with a Goodrick lay-up with just under 12 to play.
The lay-up from Goodrick sparked a 7-0 run for the Coyotes, the run was slowing moving, as it lasted nearly six minutes of game-time.
For the final eight minutes of the game, the Coyotes continued to slowly build their lead. With five minutes to play, USD held a 73-58 lead. The Coyotes had a new season-high scoring mark with five minutes of game to grow that total.
After allowing Tennessee State to shoot 60% from the field in the first half, the defense for USD clamped down. Tennessee State shot 31% in the second half and 22.2% from beyond the arc.
“I thought we did a good job walling up, making them finish without fouling,” Lee said. “We didn’t really adjust too much, we just tried to follow the scouting report better.”
The Coyotes finished the game 39-of-49 at the free throw line. USD scored 26 more points from the free throw line than Tennessee State did.
Perrott-Hunt scored a career-high 25 points, including 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Mason Archambault added 16 points, 11 from the free throw line. Hunter Goodrick added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Goodrick didn’t play in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“He went through a long stretch where he didn’t play games, so it’s going to take him a little bit, but he played a lot of minutes tonight and did a great job,” Lee said. “It’s hard to take him off the floor, as hard as he plays.”
After getting into double figures in the Friday’s game, Erik Oliver sat out the second half of Sunday’s game after hitting his head in the first half. Damani Hayes, who broke his toe before the season, played 13 minutes for the Coyotes Sunday in his first action of the season.
Carlos Marshall tallied 16 points for Tennessee State. Jalen Dupree added 12 points and Marcus Fitzgerald 10.
The Coyotes are at home against Presentation College Tuesday night.
TENNESSEE STATE 66
Christian Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Kassim Nicholson 4-8 0-0 9, Jalen Dupree 5-6 2-7 12, Marcus Fitzgerald 3-8 3-4 10, Kenny Cooper 2-8 2-2 6, Carlos Marshall 6-8 1-3 16, Dedric Boyd 1-5 1-1 3, Emmanuel Dowuona 0-0 2-2 2, Hercy Miller 1-6 1-2 3, David Acosta 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24-54 13-23 66.
SOUTH DAKOTA 83
Hunter Goodrick 4-8 4-11 12, Tasos Kamateros 2-8 0-0 6, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 4-10 15-16 25, Mason Archambault 2-8 11-12 16, Boogie Anderson 2-4 5-6 9, Nikola Zizic 3-3 0-0 6, Erik Oliver 0-0 2-2 2, Damani Hayes 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-46, 6-20 83.
At Half: USD 42, TSU 38. Three-Pointers: USD 6-20 (Kamateros 2-5, Perrott-Hunt 2-7, Fuller 1-3, Archambault 1-5), TSU 5-15 (Marshall 3-3, Nicholson 1-3, Fitzgerald 1-3, Dupree 0-1, Miller 0-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds: USD 41 (Goodrick 11), TSU 26 (Nicholson 10). Assists: USD 8 (Archambault 3), TSU 6 (Dupree 2, Fitzgerald 2). Steals: TSU 8 (Cooper 4), USD 6 (Archambault). Blocked Shots: USD 3 (Archambault 2), TSU 0. Personal Fouls: TSU 31, USD 20. Turnovers: USD 16, TSU 14. Fouled Out: TSU 2, USD 1.
