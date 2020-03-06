CHICAGO —O’Gorman standout Emma Ronsiek has been named the Gatorade South Dakota Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year. She is the first Gatorade South Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from O’Gorman High School.
The 6-foot-1 senior wing led the Knights to a 20-0 record at the time of her selection. Ronsiek averaged 17 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.8 steals through 19 games. A four-year starter who led her team to the 2017 Class AA state championship as a freshman, Ronsiek was a First-Team All-State selection as a sophomore and junior. She is ranked as the No. 1 player in South Dakota in the Class of 2020 by Prep Girls Hoops.
Also a standout volleyball player, Ronsiek volunteers locally at the Bishop Dudley House homeless shelter and at the Prince of Peace Retirement Community. She has donated her time on behalf of Feeding South Dakota as well. She has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at Creighton University this fall.
