Yankton High School has made a number of adjustments to its 2021 track and field schedule. Many of these are due to damage to the track at Williams Field.
• Mount Marty will be hosting an indoor high school track meet for the first time this spring at the new Ruth Donohue Fieldhouse on Friday, March 26 (However, spectators are not allowed). YHS will attend the meet.
• The Indoor Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) meet on March 30 will be at Northern State University in Aberdeen rather than at South Dakota State in Brookings.
• Yankton’s home meets on April 20 and 27 will be at the Yankton Middle School instead of at YHS (Williams Field). The April 20 meet will start at 3 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., due to no lights at the MS Track.
• The First Dakota Relays on May 6 will be at the University of South Dakota’s facility in Vermillion, instead of in Yankton.
• The ESD track meet will be in Aberdeen instead of in Yankton.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
