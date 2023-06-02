Yankton Gazelles head girls’ golf coach Brett Sime is excited to see how the Gazelles do in the Class AA state tournament starting Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
He said the course “fits our eye pretty well.”
“We played in the Pierre invite earlier this year. We ended up placing fourth in that tournament,” Sime said. “A lot of teams from the state were up there because they wanted to get a chance to play the state tournament course before the state tournament.”
Yankton’s Gracie Brockberg, Ellia Homstad, Sabrina Krajewski, Elsie Larson and Madison Ryken qualified for the tournament. The Gazelles will have a practice round Sunday before the tournament starts. With the experience the Gazelles have at the course, Sime is hoping the team can score in the top six.
“It'll be good to go up on Sunday and be able to get a look at the course again, figure out where those things are at again and get a feel for how the course is playing,” Sime said.
Sime added that the greens at the course are some of the faster greens the team has seen this season.
“The greens at Pierre are huge,” he said. “They’re about the biggest greens we play in this state. It’s not just good enough to get on the greens.
“We want to make sure that we’re understating where the flag is in the green and try to get it in that vicinity so we can have manageable putts.”
Still, the golfers can take advantage of the greens not being as far away as they might be at other courses in Sime’s opinion.
“You don’t have to hit the ball super far to be able to score well there,” he said, “You’re hitting shorter shots into the green which makes it a little easier to get on the greens.”
Sime likes the attitude the team has as “they want to do the best they can for each other.”
“They worked hard,” he said. “They get along well. They have good team chemistry. That's important because they work hard for each other.”
Sime is hoping Larson and Brockberg, the two seniors on the team, have a successful tournament with state being their “last hurrah” as Gazelles.
“We're looking for good leadership from them both playing and for the team going into the state tournament,” Sime said.
Homstad, an eighth grader, and Krajewski, a freshman, earned all-ESD honors, as they tied for 12th in the ESD Tournament May 23.
“We’ll get to have those golfers for three or four more years,” Sime said. “We’ll see how they can progress and improve to hopefully compete at the highest levels as we go forward.
Along with Ryken, currently a junior, the future looks bright for the Gazelles’ golf program.
“It's going to be exciting to see what they can do in the future, especially with (Yankton) hosting the state tournament next year,” Sime said. “We should have a good chance to be able to play the courses and get prepared for what we need to do going into next year.”
Action at the state tournament starts at 8 a.m. Monday. The Gazelles golfers will tee off on hole 10.
Yankton Tee Times: Ellia Homstad, 8:10 a.m., Elsie Larson, 8:20 a.m., Sabrina Krajewski, 8:30 a.m., Gracie Brockberg, 8:40 a.m., Madison Ryken, 8:50 a.m.
