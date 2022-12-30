Brookings outscored Yankton 17-3 in the second quarter to claim a 63-40 victory over the Gazelles in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday at the YHS Gym.
Logan Smidt scored 21 points, including Brookings’ first eight points of the contest. Tess Burns netted 11 points. Macy Even added 10 points.
For Yankton, Claire Tereshinski scored 18 points to lead the way. Bailey LaCroix finished with 12 points, including eight in the first quarter. Macy Drotzmann added eight rebounds.
With LaCroix and Tereshinski both off to a hot start, Yankton built a 14-8 lead.
“Our first quarter was about what we hoped it would be after a long break,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We did a good job of securing rebounds and limiting their possessions. We got the ball moving.”
But Brookings answered with a 14-0 run to claim a 22-14 advantage. Brookings amped up the full-court defense and half-court trap, holding Yankton to a Drotzmann basket and a Kamella Kopp free throw for the rest of the half as they built a 34-17 advantage.
“In the second quarter we got limited,” Krier said. “Bailey (LaCroix) got into foul trouble, which took one more ball handler off the floor for us. Then we ran out of gas. With our short bench, we got fatigued.”
The Bobcats continued their surge in the third quarter, going on a 10-0 run to stretch to a 44-19 advantage. Yankton closed to within 17 in the fourth quarter, but another Bobcats run put the game out of reach.
“We had a conversation at halftime about what it means to be tough,” Krier said. “To their credit we had some kids step up and do some things. Now we need to do that before the game is out of hand.”
Yankton now has a week before the Gazelles host Mitchell on Friday, Jan. 6. The game, part of a doubleheader with the boys, is set to begin at 6 p.m.
“There is going to come a time where we don’t get any time off,” Krier said, referring to an upcoming schedule made busier by two December postponements. “We take the time to break down some things. We definitely have things to work on.”
Brookings won the JV game 49-30. For Yankton, Eden Wolfgram led the way with 16 points. Carly Cap and Kaylor Luellman each had five points. Kenzie Giziewski had six rebounds.
The Bobcats won the ‘C’ game 36-28. For Yankton, Wolfgram scored 11 points. Joslyn Elwood added seven points.
Brookings won the ‘D’ game 34-23. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski each had nine points.
