Brookings outscored Yankton 17-3 in the second quarter to claim a 63-40 victory over the Gazelles in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday at the YHS Gym.

Logan Smidt scored 21 points, including Brookings’ first eight points of the contest. Tess Burns netted 11 points. Macy Even added 10 points.

