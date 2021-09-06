The Yankton Bucks moved to third in the latest South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association Class AA boys’ poll, announced on Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (5-0) holds the top spot, followed by Aberdeen Central (6-1) and the Bucks (4-0-1).
Aberdeen Central (6-1) holds the top spot in the Class AA girls’ rankings. Brandon Valley (4-1-1) and Rapid City Stevens (6-0-1) are tied for second.
Yankton has a busy week ahead, hosting Brandon Valley today (Tuesday) and Brookings on Thursday before traveling to O’Gorman for a makeup match on Saturday.
Vermillion ranks fifth in both Class A polls. Dakota Valley is getting votes in the Class A girls’ poll.
Sioux Falls Christian (4-0) holds down the top spot in the boys’ poll, while West Central (6-0) leads the girls’ poll.
CLASS AA BOYS
TOP 5: 1, Sioux Falls Jefferson 5-0; 2, Aberdeen Central 6-1; 3, Yankton 4-0-1; 4, Rapid City Stevens 5-2; 5, Sioux Falls Washington 3-1-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Falls Lincoln 2-1-2, Rapid City Central 2-3-2, O’Gorman 2-2-2, Spearfish 3-2-1
CLASS AA GIRLS
TOP 5: 1, Aberdeen Central 6-1; t2, Brandon Valley 4-1-1; t2, Rapid City Stevens 6-0-1; 4, Pierre 6-1; 5, Harrisburg 4-1-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Falls Lincoln 3-1-1; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2-2; Watertown 3-5; O’Gorman 2-3-1
CLASS A BOYS
TOP 5: 1, Sioux Falls Christian 4-0; 2, Tea Area 4-1; 3, St. Thomas More 4-1; 4, Belle Fourche 5-2; 5, Vermillion 1-0-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Groton Area 0-3-1; James Valley Christian 0-5
CLASS A GIRLS
TOP 5: 1, West Central 6-0; 2, Tea Area 3-1-4; 3, Sioux Falls Christian 4-0-1; 4, Groton Area 4-1; 5, Vermillion 1-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Dakota Valley 3-2-1; Garretson 2-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.