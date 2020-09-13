The Yankton Gazelles continued their offensive explosion, scoring 11 runs in each end of a doubleheader to sweep Watertown on Sunday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Yankton won the opener 11-2 behind two home runs from Addison Binde.
Binde finished 3-for-4 with five RBI for Yankton. Jenna Cox doubled and singled. Paige Gullikson and Lexi Madson each had two hits. Elle Feser homered, and Annika Gordon, Grace Behrns and Tori Vellek each had a hit in the victory.
Madson picked up the win, striking out four.
Yankton completed the sweep with an 11-4 victory.
Feser went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Yankton. Binde had two hits, including a home run. Gullikson, Madson, Cox, Gordon, Behrns, Carley LaFrentz and Brooklyn Townsend each had a hit in the victory.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out five.
Yankton improved to 10-6 with its sixth victory in seven games. The Gazelles scored in double figures in all six wins in that run, and in eight of the team’s 10 victories.
The Gazelles host Brandon Valley on Tuesday. Start time for the twinbill at Sertoma Park is 6 p.m.
