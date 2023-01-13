PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association is embarking on a two-fold mission to study its classification system as well as the calendar it uses for scheduling high school activities.
“Our goal would be to have a report ready for our June meeting,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos told the board of directors.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved the make-up of the two committees. Each will have an administrator and athletic director from Class AA, Class A and Class B schools as well as a speech/debate/theater representative and a Native American representative.
The classification committee will also have a music representative. The calendar committee will have an orchestra/band representative as well as a vocal representative.
SDHSAA last had a calendar study in 2016.
