Champion Platte-Geddes placed four members on the 12-player All-South Central Conference boys’ basketball team, announced Monday.
Kelby VanDerWerff, Caden Foxley, Brody Boltjes and Will Miller each were named to the elite squad.
Also named to the list was Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Jaeson Garcia. Teammates Parker VanderPol and Tyler Swanson were honorable mention selections.
FINAL STANDINGS: Platte-Geddes 5-0, Gregory 4-1, Burke 3-2, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 2-3, Kimball-White Lake 1-4, Colome 0-5
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Coy Determan, Gregory; Jaden Frank, Burke; Tommy Determan, Gregory; Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes; Justin Becker, Kimball-White Lake; Daniel Mitchell, Gregory; Tyson Mayer, Burke; Bennett Namanny, Kimball-White Lake; Jaeson Garcia, ACDC; Brody Boltjes, Platte-Geddes; Will Miller, Platte-Geddes
HONORABLE MENTION: Bryce Frank, Burke; Parker VanderPol, ACDC; Tyler Swanson, ACDC; Grant Thomas, Gregory; Rhet Bertram, Colome
