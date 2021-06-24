MITCHELL — Evan Serck went 5-for-5 in the opening game, helping spark the Yankton Lakers to a doubleheader split with Mitchell in youth basketball action on Thursday.
Serck also drove in three runs as the Lakers downed Mitchell 8-5 in the opener.
Owen Wishon had a pair of hits. Easton Nelson added a hit.
A.J. Wilber had two hits and two RBI for Mitchell. Hudson Borgan and Tyler Sanderson each doubled in the effort.
Cohen Zahrbock picked up the win in relief. Borgan took the loss.
In the nightcap, Mitchell rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 3-2 victory.
Borgan and Ben Wilber each had two hits for Mitchell.
Trey Rothschadl doubled for Yankton. Serck, Wishon, Zahrbock and Nelson each had a hit.
Ben Wilber went the distance for the win, striking out five. Nelson took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work.
The Lakers, 16-12, host Centerville on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Gayville-Volin 7-7, Greysox 0-6
Gayville-Volin earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Spencer Karstens tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 12, as Gayville-Volin earned a 7-0 victory.
Jordan Wuestewald and Spencer Karstens each had two hits for Gayville-Volin. Carter Barron had a double and two RBI. Chase Logan also doubled. Tyler Aune, Nate Selchert and Preston Karstens each had a hit in the victory.
Nathan Barnes had both Yankton hits.
Brett Taggart took the loss, striking out three in the five-inning contest.
Gayville-Volin built a 7-3 lead and held on for a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.
Selchert had two hits and two RBI for Gayville-Volin. Spencer Karstens, Chase Logan, Tanner Logan and Grayson Rice each had a hit in the victory.
Liam Villanueva went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Dylan Howe also had two hits. Ethan Carlson and Taggart each doubled. Jack Brandt added a hit.
Preston Karstens picked up the win, striking out eight. Villanueva took the loss, striking out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work. Brandt pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief.
The Greysox travel to Vermillion on Monday.
Legion
Dakota Valley 3, Beresford 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Beau Pollema hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, and Dakota Valley held on for a 3-1 victory over Beresford in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Brendan Barnett doubled and singled, and Ethan Anema had two hits for Dakota Valley. Tyler Schutte and Jackson Strawn each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Goblirsch posted two hits for Beresford. Kalub Bickett doubled. Logan Serck, Blake Schrodermeier and Isaiah Richards each had a hit in the effort.
Anema went the distance, striking out five, for the win. Serck took the loss, also striking out five.
Dakota Valley travels to South Sioux City for a doubleheader on June 30.
