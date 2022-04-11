HARRISBURG — The Yankton Gazelles girls’ golf team opened the 2022 season with a seventh place finish at the Harrisburg Invitational, held Monday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.
The tournament, moved from this coming Thursday due to expected poor weather conditions, was won by host Harrisburg with a 331. Aberdeen Central (342) was second, followed by Mitchell (346) and Pierre (349).
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa shot a 72 to earn medalist honors, three shots ahead of Aberdeen Central’s Olivia Brown. Watertown’s Riley Zebroski (77) was third.
Yankton finished at 362. Leading the Gazelles was Tatum Hohenthaner, who shot an 88 to tie for 14th. Sabrina Krajewski shot 90 to tie for 20th. Jillian Eidsness finished at 91. Gracie Brockberg carded a 93 to round out Yankton’s first four.
Also for the Gazelles, Elsie Larson shot 104 and Madison Ryken carded a 106.
The Gazelles host Brandon Valley and Brookings on April 19. Start time is 1 p.m. at Fox Run Golf Course.
