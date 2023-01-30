MADISON — Top-ranked Hamlin and second-ranked Vermillion will face off in the final game of the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference girls’ basketball Clash, Saturday at Madison High School.
Matchups are based on SDHSAA power points. The Hamlin-Vermillion matchup is set for 6:30 p.m.
Parkston, playing on the NEC side, will face Lennox in the 3:30 p.m. game. Elk Point-Jefferson plays the first game in the main gym, an 11 a.m. start against Aberdeen Roncalli. Dakota Valley plays Tiospa Zina in the 5:45 p.m. game in the auxiliary gym.
Here is the full schedule:
Auxiliary gym: Webster Area vs. Dell Rapids, 11:45 a.m.; Deuel vs. Madison, 1:15 p.m.; Redfield vs. Tri-Valley, 2:45 p.m.; Clark-Willow Lake vs. West Central, 4:15 p.m.; Tiospa Zina vs. Dakota Valley, 5:45 p.m.
Main Gym: Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 11 a.m.; Groton Area vs. Canton, 12:30 p.m.; Milbank vs. Tea Area, 2 p.m.; Parkston vs. Lennox, 3:30 p.m.; Sisseton vs. Sioux Falls Christian, 5 p.m.; Hamlin vs. Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
