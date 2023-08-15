SIOUX FALLS — Yankton shot a final round 307 but did not move up on the final day of the Warrior-Lynx Invitational Golf Tournament. Tuesday’s second and final round was held at Bakker Crossing Golf Course, after teams played Brandon Golf Course on Monday.
Harrisburg held on for the team title, shooting a final round 279 to finish at 575. Pierre (581) was second, followed by O’Gorman (596) and Watertown (597). Brandon Valley and Mitchell tied for fifth at 615.
Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott finished with a two-day score of 137 to earn medalist honors. Brandon Valley’s Carter Peterson (140) was second, followed by Pierre’s Luke Olson (141) and Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz (142). Pierre’s Nick Bothun and Watertown’s Kaden Rylance each shot 143 to tie for fifth.
Scott had Tuesday’s best round, a 6-under 65. Schultz and Rylance each shot 3-under 68 on the day.
Yankton posted a two-day score of 642. Easton Vellek was the Bucks’ top finisher, tying for 18th at 153. Parker Riley finished at 156, Miles Krajewski shot 166, Kai Cody shot 167, and Henry Homstad and Eli Larson each shot 173 in the event.
Vellek had Yankton’s best score on Tuesday, shooting a 72. Riley shot 75, Krajewski shot 79 and Cody shot 81 to complete the Bucks’ score.
Yankton hosts a five-team event on Friday at Fox Run. Start time is 10 a.m.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 296-279—575; 2, Pierre 299-282—581; 3, O’Gorman 307-289—596; 4, Watertown 315-282—597; T5, Brandon Valley 317-298—615; T5, Mitchell 321-294—615; 7, S.F. Lincoln 329-294—623; 8, Yankton 335-307—642; 9, Spearfish 343-314—657; 10, S.F. Jefferson 348-317—665; 11, Brookings 347-319—666; 12, R.C. Central 348-326—674; 13, Aberdeen Central 358-320—678; 14, R.C. Stevens 361-318—679; 15, S.F. Washington 369-345—714; 16, S.F. Roosevelt 375-342—717
TOP 15: 1, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 72-65—137; 2, Carter Peterson, Brandon Valley 71-69—140; 3, Luke Olson, Pierre 71-70—141; 4, Parker Schultz, Harrisburg 74-68—142; T5, Nick Bothun, Pierre 74-69—143; T5, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 75-68—143; 7, Taten Mauney, O’Gorman 68-76—144; 8, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 76-69—145; 9, Jake Olson, Watertown 77-69—146; 10, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 74-73—147; T11, Parker Reede, Spearfish 77-71—148; T11, Brody Herrmann, S.F. Lincoln 78-70—148; T13, Mac Drake, O’Gorman 79-71—150; T13, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 72-78—150; 15, Liam Sarmiento, O’Gorman 80-71—151
YHS: T18, Easton Vellek 81-72—153; T26, Parker Riley 81-75—156; T52, Miles Krajewski 87-79—166; T55, Kai Cody 86-81—167; T66, Henry Homstad 88-85—173; T66, Eli Larson 87-86—173
MADISON — Tea Area shoot a 313 to earn team honors at the 15-team Madison Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday in Madison.
Dakota Valley finished second at 322, followed by Chamberlain (332). Aberdeen Roncalli, Madison and West Central each scored 338 as a team.
Also in the field, Elk Point-Jefferson shot 358, Beresford carded a 360 and Parkston finished at 364.
Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger earned medalist honors, shooting a 34 on the front nint to finish at 1-over 72. Tea Area’s Derek Anderson was two strokes back, shooting a 74. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle and West Central’s Anthony Lanham each shot 76. Tea Area’s Brady Sabers finished fifth at 77.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Tea Area 313; 2, Dakota Valley 322; 3, Chamberlain 332; 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 338; 5, Madison 338; 6, West Central 338; 7, Sioux Valley 356; 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 358; 9, Beresford 360; 10, Parkston 364; 11, SF Christian 364; 12, Milbank 366; 13, Dell Rapids 372; 14, Lennox 381; 15, Tri-Valley 402
TOP 15: 1, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 72; 2, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 74; T3, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 76; T3, Anthony Lanham, West Central 76; 5, Brady Sabers, Tea Area 77; 6, Andrew Gerlach, Aberdeen Roncalli 79; T7, Tate Cornelsen, Dakota Valley 80; T7, Braydon Oftedal, Madison 80; T7, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 80; T7, Matt DeBeer, Dakota Valley 80; T7, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 80; T12, Kaden Guischer, Madison 81; T12, Kamden Zomer, West Central 81; T12, Dustin Maas, Beresford 81; T12, Jonathan DeBoer, Milbank 81
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.