PIERRE — A pair of O’Gorman golfers tied for overall girls’ honors at the South Dakota High School Senior Showcase golf tournament, held Monday at Pierre.
The event, sponsored by the South Dakota Golf Association, was designed for 2020 seniors who lost the opportunity to compete this spring due to the coronavirus shutdown. Only spring season golfers who graduated in 2020 were allowed to participate.
O’Gorman’s Sophie Jansa and Carly Kunkel each shot 80 to tie for top honors in the Class AA girls’ division, as well as overall honors.
James Valley Christian’s Austin Boomsma shot a 74 to win the Class B boys’ division. Freeman’s Tryg Aanenson was second with an 82.
Vermillion’s Alexandra Carr tied for third in the Class A girls’ division, shooting an 86. West Central’s Lauryn Driscoll and Sioux Falls Christian’s Lauren Tims each shot 84.
Philip’s Josie Rush won the Class B girls’ title with an 83. Platte-Geddes’ Mariah VanZee shot a 94 to finish fourth.
