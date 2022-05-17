CHICKASHA, Okla. — The greatest season in Mount Marty softball history had one more special moment left.
Unfortunately, that moment wasn’t a win in the NAIA Opening Round.
Ottawa (Kansas) scored on a pop-up lost in the sun to beat the Lancers 1-0 on Tuesday at Bill Smith Ballpark. MMU’s season ended with a 32-16 record, a program record for victories by 11 and the first full-season winning season since the program was restarted in 2001.
“It’s been a heckuva year,” said MMU head coach Kayla Bryant, who was in her first season as the head coach of the program. “We’ve been a family through all the ups and downs.
“We definitely put Mount Marty softball on the map.”
Mount Marty held Ottawa (36-14-1) to three singles on the day, by Madison Bunfill, Aliks Serna and Riley Newbold. Lancer senior Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen struck out five batters in her five innings of work, with junior Kaylee Rogers striking out one in an inning of perfect relief.
“Mo did Mo things. She finished her career on a high note,” Bryant said. “She left it all on the field.”
Ottawa pitcher Casson Rasmussen struck out seven and allowed three hits in the win.
Ottawa threatened to score in the second, when Burfill singled, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and moved to third on an interference call. But Vornhagen got a swinging strikeout to end the threat.
MMU got its first hit in the top of the fourth, when Kelly Amezcua doubled off the top of the wall.
“I was just waiting for a pitch,” the junior first baseman said. “I saw an inside pitch that was a good height, waited for it and stayed relaxed.”
Ottawa got out of the potential jam with a groundout, then got their offense going without a hit. A one-out walk and a sacrifice bunt put a runner at second. Vornhagen induced a pop-up, but the ball fell off a glove after being lost in the sun. Hannah Copeland, the runner on second, raced around third and scored before the ball could be recovered.
Then came a special moment for the Lancers. In the fifth, a single and a walk to start the inning had Ottawa threatening to break the game open, but a line drive to shortstop Elliot Burns started a crisp triple play, as she then stepped on second and fired to first to catch both baserunners off-base.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been a triple play in Lancer history,” Bryant said. “I know I’ve never been a part of one. To see one firsthand is pretty cool.”
MMU had two-out hits in the fifth and seventh innings but could not advance the runner past first.
“Our bats just didn’t come together this week,” Bryant said. “We’ve been hitting all year. We just fell short in the end.”
After walking out of the pitching circle for the Lancers for the final time, Vornhagen kept things in perspective.
“We were able to end our season here instead of in Orange City, Iowa. Instead of in Fremont, Nebraska,” she said. “For the younger kids, I hope they continue to take this program to incredible crazy places. For us older ones, it’s been a helluva ride. I’m glad to have been a part of it.”
Those underclassmen now have a taste of success unlike anything other Lancer softball teams have experienced.
“I think, with how close we were to beating teams here, we’re going to want to come back and go for more,” Amezcua said. “We just need to keep faith in ourselves, our energy and our talent.”
