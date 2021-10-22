PARKER — Parker swept Beresford 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Friday.
Brooke Berens had 12 kills, 23 digs and six ace serves to lead Parker. Terryn Fuller posted 28 assists and three ace serves. Halle Berens finished with nine kills and Alexis Even added 42 digs in the victory.
Kara Niles led Beresford (9-20) with 11 kills and three blocks. Sierra Johnson posted 15 assists. Autumn Namminga had 17 digs and Rachel Zanter added 15 digs for the Watchdogs.
Parker travels to Vermillion on Monday. Beresford travels to Dell Rapids on Tuesday.
Colome 3, Centerville 2
CENTERVILLE — Colome outlasted Centerville 16-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Friday.
Katelyn Welker had nine kills, 15 digs and five ace serves to lead a balanced Colome attack. Toree Ringing Shield also posted nine kills. Jordyn Ring had seven kills and 20 digs. Devan Dougherty posted 12 assists and 12 digs. Kasie Leighton had 15 digs and five ace serves. Landi Krumpus finished with 22 digs and three ace serves, and Westlie Cahoy added 18 digs in the victory.
Mya Bendt led Centerville with nine kills and 22 digs. Macey Hostetler had 21 assists and three ace serves. Thea Gust posted six kills, three blocks and three ace serves. Bailey Hansen had 38 digs, Mackenzie Meyer had 29 digs and Rylie Tieman added five ace serves in the effort.
Colome hosts Kimball-White Lake on Monday. Centerville hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday.
Madison 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT — Madison rallied past Elk Point-Jefferson 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Friday.
Audrey Nelson posted 22 kills and four blocks for Madison. Kylie Krusemark had 41 assists and 10 digs. Megan Schouwenburg had seven kills and Callie McDermott added 12 digs in the victory.
Ashley Brewer had 12 kills and five blocks, and Natalie Heuertz had 11 kills for PEJ. Sophia Giorgio finished with 30 assists and 14 digs. Alyssa Chytka had 26 digs, and Danica Torrez added six kills and 16 digs in the effort.
Madison travels to Vermillion on Tuesday.
Avon 3, Menno 0
MENNO — Avon swept Menno 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 Friday night in Menno in high school volleyball action.
Courtney Sees tallied 11 kills and 10 digs for Avon (17-9). Tiffany Pelton added 10 kills and Sam Brodeen seven. McKenna Kocmich tallied 23 assists and 11 digs. Brodeen added 12 digs and Katie Gretschmann 10.
Bridget Vaith and Raygen Diede tallied eight kills each for Menno (9-14). Paityn Huber tallied 11 assists and Grace Nusz eight digs.
Avon won the B Match 25-21, 12-25, 15-11 and Menno the C Match 25-13, 21-25, 15-5.
Avon faces Gayville-Volin Oct. 25. Menno is at Scotland Oct. 26.
Hanson 3, Viborg-Hurley 1
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson picked up a 25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 29-27 win over Viborg-Hurley in Alexandria Friday night.
Annalyse Weber earned six kills and 14 digs for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff tallied 20 assists and 10 digs. Taylor Schroeder added 15 digs and Erin Dewald 12.
Coral Mason tallied 15 kills and 30 digs for Viborg-Hurley. Delana Mach added 13 kills. Charley nelson allied 45 digs and Estelle Lee 28. Jenna Graves pitched in 22 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel added 27 assists.
AC-DC 3, Mitch. Chr. 0
CORSICA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian swept Mitchell Christian 25-5, 25-21, 25-10 Friday night at Dakota Christian in Corsica.
Allison Muckey tallied 13 kills for Andes Central-Dakota Christian. Lexie VanderPol and Abigail Svatos tallied nine kills each. Keera Weddell tallied 13 assists. Josie Brouwer added 10 assists and 10 digs. Claire Johnson tallied 12 digs.
Whisper Eben tallied eight kills and 12 digs for Mitchell Christian. Keely O’Neill tallied 13 digs and seven assists.
ACDC takes on Gregory in Gregory Oct. 25.
