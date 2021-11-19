VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team survived a late push from Southern to win their home opener 71-68 Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes got off to a hot start, making their first four baskets to build a 10-3 lead. Southern put the Coyotes into the bonus after committing nine fouls in the first eight minutes and one second of action.
The Coyotes would hold the lead throughout the first half as the two sides traded scoring runs. USD ended the half strong, stretch their lead out to 11 at 37-26.
“This first half was pretty good (defensively),” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “They’re a tough team to guard, (Jayden) Saddler an exceptional player and they’ve got guys that can really put it on the floor, so we did a good job in the first half.”
As the Coyotes built their first half lead, Southern responded with a full court press, attempting to trap the Coyote guards and force turnovers. Both sides committed 10 first half turnovers.
The second half opened up with neither side being able to score. The first basket of the half came from Erik Oliver over three-and-a-half minutes into the half. The basket gave USD a 13-point lead, its largest advantage of the game.
“I had to stay aggressive,” Oliver said. “During my first two games, I was passing up some good shots and coaches talked to me and said be aggressive, we brought you here for a reason. I took that mentality, especially coming off an embarrassing loss against Drake so I didn’t want to do that here tonight.”
Southern wouldn’t quit, as seven minutes after USD built a 13-point lead, the Jaguars had the game down to a possession with the Coyotes holding on to a 48-45 lead.
“Down the stretch, we did a really good job of getting it to Mason (Archambault), who is shooting free throws really well this year,” Lee said. “X (Xavier Fuller) is an excellent free throw shooter and Erik doesn’t mind that moment. Those three guys did a good job getting the ball late in press break and getting fouled.”
USD never saw the double-digit lead again, but never lost their hold on the lead either. The Coyote foul trouble forced USD to play without their two starting ‘big’ men in Tasos Kamateros and Hunter Goodrick, who both had four fouls.
The Coyotes led by seven with 2:16 to play, but an 8-2 run for Southern cut the Coyote lead down to one, 65-64 with 52 seconds remaining.
The Jaguars hung around with the Coyotes for the final minute of action, responding to every USD score with one of their own. With a three point lead, Southern’s Brion Whitley committed an offensive foul with less than 10 seconds left. Archambault converted two from the free throw line and sealed the USD win.
“I think we bounced back and coach said we had two fantastic practices,” Fuller said. “We went harder, I think we needed to find that grit again. I think we responded well and it starts with practices.”
Fuller tallied 20 points, including nine from the charity stripe for the Coyotes. Oliver came off the bench to add 11 points and Kamateros 10.
Saddler tallied 19 points for the Jaguars in the loss. P.J. Byrd added 13 points and Whitley 10.
The Coyotes remain home Sunday against Tennessee State. The game will be the second of a three-game home stand for USD.
“This team is still trying to figure itself out,” Lee said. “Even though we have a lot of returners, we have a lot of guys that are in new roles. They have to step up. Xavier, Kruz, Mason and Tasos were more of a supporting role last year, and now they’re expected to be main guys.”
The Coyotes next game out is the fourth in a young season without the team’s top two scorers from a season ago. USD and Tennessee State tip at 2 p.m. inside the SCSC Sunday.
South Dakota 71, Southern U. 68
SOUTHERN U. (1-3)
Lyons 2-8 3-6 9, Sears 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Byrd 6-9 0-0 13, Saddler 8-16 3-3 19, Rollins 1-2 1-2 4, Whitley 3-6 2-3 10, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Ewing 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-54 11-16 68.
SOUTH DAKOTA (2-1)
Goodrick 4-4 0-0 8, Kamateros 4-6 2-2 10, Archambault 1-5 6-6 9, Fuller 5-14 9-11 20, Perrott-Hunt 1-6 4-8 7, Oliver 4-8 3-4 11, Anderson 0-1 0-2 0, Koster 2-2 0-0 4, Zizic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-47 24-33 71.
Halftime_South Dakota 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 7-15 (Lyons 2-3, Whitley 2-4, Brooks 1-2, Byrd 1-2, Rollins 1-2, Williams 0-2), South Dakota 3-15 (Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Archambault 1-4, Fuller 1-5, Oliver 0-3). Fouled Out_Saddler, Ewing. Rebounds_Southern U. 22 (Sears 6), South Dakota 35 (Goodrick, Archambault 7). Assists_Southern U. 9 (Saddler 4), South Dakota 9 (Perrott-Hunt 5). Total Fouls_Southern U. 30, South Dakota 20. A_1,130 (6,000).
