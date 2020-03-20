Several area teams were represented as the Lewis & Clark Conference announced its girls’ basketball all-conference honors.
Wynot had three all-conference picks in the Central Division, with Hartington-Newcastle earning two. In the East Division, Ponca had two all-league honorees, with Wakefield-Allen and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge each boasting one. In the West Division, Bloomfield and Wausa each had two all-league picks, with Creighton and Randolph each garnering one.
Here is the complete all-Lewis & Clark List:
EAST DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE: Kaci Day, Ponca; Hannah Harris, Homer; Jordyn Carr, Wakefield-Allen; Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca; Keisha Snyder, Winnebago; Jayla Price, Winnebago; Kinsey Hall, LCC; Kate Baker, Homer
HONORABLE MENTION: Maggie McGill, Ponca; Alyssa Crosgrove, Ponca; Bree Gill, Ponca; Natasha Deal, Winnebago; Madeline Cleveland, Winnebago; Makayla Forsberg, LCC; Delaney Ehlers, LCC; Addison Mackling, Emerson-Hubbard; Aishah Valenzuela, Wakefield-Allen; Alex Arenas, Wakefield-Allen
CENTRAL DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE: Katelyn Heine, Wynot; Shaelee Planer, Wynot; Abbe Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Kati Topp, Winside; Kayden Jueden, Hartington-Newcastle; Ava Springer, Walthill; Andi Bargstadt, Winside
HONORABLE MENTION: Michaela Lange, Wynot; Kaitlyn Heimes, Wynot; Noelle Wieseler, Wynot; Autumn Lawson, Wynot; Whitney Hochstein, Wynot; McKenna Russell, Winside; Alivea Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Navih Moniz Morris, Walthill; Beyatae Parker, Walthill
WEST DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE: Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton; Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa; Jaiden Taylor, Randolph; Kiera Moes, Osmond; Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield; Bree Eisenhauer, Bloomfield; Macy Aschoff, Osmond; Esther Nelson, Wausa
HONORABLE MENTION: Charlize Wilmes, Creighton; Carissa Wacker, Plainview; Peace Akinnigbagbe, Plainview
