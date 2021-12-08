SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia’s Gage Smith finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs past Mount Marty 87-72 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Carter Kent finished with 19 points for Concordia (10-2, 5-2 GPAC). Former Laurel-Concord-Coleridge standout Noah Schutte added 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Tyrell Harper finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead Mount Marty (3-12, 0-7 GPAC). Elijah Pappas had 19 points and six assists. Nick Coleman and Allen Wilson each had eight points.
Concordia led 41-27 at the break, but the Lancers rallied to pull within two, 54-42, near the midway point of the second half. The Bulldogs responded with a 10-0 run, then kept the Lancers at bay the rest of the contest.
Mount Marty hosts Jamestown on Saturday. Start time is approximately 3:45 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (3-12)
Nick Coleman 3-11 2-4 8, Allen Wilson 2-4 3-4 8, Elijah Pappas 6-14 5-6 19, Kade Stearns 3-5 0-0 8, Lincoln Jordre 0-3 0-1 0, Josh Arlt 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrell Harper 9-13 6-8 24, Caden Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 1-1 0-0 2, Jonah Larson 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 25-53 16-23 72.
CONCORDIA (10-2)
Carter Kent 6-11 4-4 19, Justin Wiersema 4-6 0-0 8, Gage Smith 8-12 8-9 25, Noah Schutte 6-9 0-0 14, A.J. Watson 1-6 6-6 8, Sam Scarpelli 0-0 0-0 0, Klay Uher 1-2 1-2 3, Garrett Seagren 2-3 0-0 4, Ryan Holt 2-6 0-0 6, Tristan Smith 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-56 19-21 87.
At the half: CU 41-27. Three-Pointers: CU 8-21 (Kent 3-5, Schutte 2-2, Holt 2-5, G. Smith 1-3, Wiersema 0-2, Watson 0-2, Seagren 0-1, T. Smith 0-1), MMU 6-14 (Pappas 2-5, Stearns 2-3, Wilson 1-2, Larson 1-2, Coleman 0-2). Rebounds: CU 31 (G. Smith 11), MMU 28 (Harper 10). Personal Fouls: CU 20, MMU 19. Fouled Out: None. Assists: CU 17 (Wiersema 5), MMU 15 (Pappas 6). Turnovers: CU 14, MMU 14. Blocked Shots: CU 6, MMU 1 (Jordre). Steals: MMU 7 (Harper 3), CU 7 (Watson 3). Attendance: 425
