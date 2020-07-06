DAKOTA DUNES — Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst earned a runner-up finish in the SDGA Sanford Series golf event at Dakota Dunes on Monday.
Haselhorst shot a 76, finishing one stroke behind Jackson Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls. Four other golfers, including Jackson Thompson of Dakota Dunes, tied for third at 77.
Brody Boltjes of Platte tied for ninth at 80. Hunter Lavin of Vermillion tied for 39th at 89. Yankton’s Landon Moe tied for 39th at 90. Yankton’s Henry Homstad shot 92 to finish 43rd. Tryg Aanenson of Freeman and Dawson Hoffman of Platte tied for 44th at 94. Pierce Conley of Dakota Dunes shot 95 to finish 47th.
Masy Mock of Mitchell and Emily Kolb of Sioux Falls tied for first for the girls’ honors, each shooting 82. Jillian Eidsness of Yankton shot 104 to place 17th.
Fox Run Pro-Am
Tim Ailes, Callum Davison and Daniel Sutton tied the lead after the opening round of the Fox Run Pro-Am, Monday at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.
Six golfers ended the opening round one stroke off the lead: Blake Abercrombie, Eric Ansett, Bryce Messner, Matt Picanso, Joey Savoie and Pete Skirpstas. Nine more golfers sit two strokes back.
The tournament runs through Wednesday.
