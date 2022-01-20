MACOMB, Ill.—Tonight’s men’s basketball game between South Dakota and Western Illinois to be played inside Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to health and safety protocols within the Coyotes’ program.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date. Saturday’s scheduled game between South Dakota and St. Thomas to be played in St. Paul, Minnesota, is still on as scheduled.
