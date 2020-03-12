SPEARFISH — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles weathered the first wave by the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars. The second ended the Eagles’ title hopes.
Irene-Wakonda closed a 17-point deficit to two, but Corsica-Stickney outscored the Eagles 34-4 on the way to a 65-42 victory in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Spearfish.
Corsica-Stickney standout Avery Broughton finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way. Raven Barse posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Rachel Gerlach added 12 points.
Nora O’Malley led Irene-Wakonda (17-7) with 11 points. Malloy O’Malley finished with nine points and six rebounds. Katie Knodel scored eight points and Abbey Emmick had three steals for the Eagles.
Early three-pointers by Gerlach and Morgan DeLange sparked an early 12-2 run for Corsica-Stickney. By the time Broughton hit the Jaguars’ third triple of the game, Corsica-Stickney had pulled to a 25-8 lead early in the second quarter.
“I just told them they needed to slow it down,” said Irene-Wakonda head coach Patrick O’Malley. “We were coming up the floor too fast and shooting too early in the shot clock.
“We were probably a little nervous.”
But then the Eagles got some momentum. First Nora O’Malley hit a three-pointer. Then Emmick hit from deep, the first triple of the season for the senior starter. Senior Malloy O’Malley followed with another three. Two more baskets each by Alison Logue and Nora O’Malley pulled the Eagles to within two, 27-25.
“I told them at halftime that I was proud of them,” Coach O’Malley said. “I said that they need to come out strong in the third quarter.”
Corsica-Stickney ended the first half two four straight points, then continued the run in the second half. When the dust cleared, the Jaguars led 61-29 early in the fourth quarter.
“They did a really good job defensively,” Coach O’Malley said of the Jaguars. “They shot the ball well.”
Corsica-Stickney will face Faith (22-2) in the semifinals today (Friday) at 7 p.m. The Longhorns beat Howard 56-34 in the day’s second game.
Irene-Wakonda faces Howard (20-4) in the 1 p.m. consolation game. The teams met on Feb. 4 in Howard, with Howard claiming a 55-46 victory.
“I told our girls they gave it their all today, but it’s a three-day tournament,” Coach O’Malley said. “They’ll do all they can to finish strong. They will be ready. That’s the way they work.”
IRENE-WAKONDA (17-7)
Abbey Emmick 2-4 0-0 5, Katie Knodel 3-9 2-2 8, McKenna Mork 0-0 0-0 0, Nora O’Malley 4-12 2-2 11, Malloy O’Malley 2-10 4-6 9, Keyauna Gustad 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Johnke 0-1 0-0 0, Alison Logue 2-6 0-0 4, Emma Marshall 1-3 2-5 4, Emma McDonald 0-0 1-2 1, McKenna Mohr 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-46 11-17 42.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (24-0)
Raven Barse 5-8 6-7 16, Avery Broughton 7-14 5-9 21, Morgan DeLange 3-4 0-0 8, Rachel Gerlach 4-8 3-3 12, Alexis Tilton 1-4 0-1 3, Jenna Bamberg 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Bruinsma 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Clites 0-1 0-0 0, Payton DeLange 2-3 0-0 4, Sutten Eide 0-0 0-0 0, Carly Lagge 0-0 0-0 0, Casey Tolsma 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-43 14-20 64.
IRENE-WAKONDA 8 17 4 13 — 42
CORSICA-STICKNEY 22 9 23 11 — 65
Three-Pointers: CS 6-10 (Broughton 2-4, M. DeLange 2-2, Gerlach 1-3, Tilton 1-1), IW 3-17 (Emmick 1-2, N. O’Malley 1-4, M. O’Malley 1-8, Knodel 0-2, Mohr 0-1). Rebounds: CS 37 (Broughton 10), IW 24 (M. O’Malley 6). Assists: CS 7 (Tilton 3), IW 6 (Knodel 2, N. O’Malley 2). Turnovers: IW 15 ,CS 14. Blocked Shots: IW 3 (Logue 2), CS 1 (Broughton). Steals: CS 7 (Tilton 4), IW 6 (Emmick 3). Personal Fouls: IW 18, CS 18. Fouled Out: Emmick.
