VERMILLION — Three all-American track and field athletes, a seven-time all-American swimmer and the Coyotes’ all-time leader in touchdown catches highlight the newest members of the Henry Heider Coyote Sports Hall of Fame.

The group includes national champion 800 runner Emma (Erickson) Ladwig ’11, high jump and long jumper Paul Brozik ’04, pole vaulter Marci (Miller) Gassen ’05, swimmer Leita Rolfe ’08, and wide receiver Will Powell ’13. In addition, two-sport athlete Todd Poling ’88 will be inducted as a special contributor and special recognition will be given to the 2006 men’s track and field team coached by Dave Gottsleben.

