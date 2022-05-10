AVON — Burke beat out Kimball-White Lake to sweep team honors in the Fort Randall Conference track and field meet, held Tuesday in Avon.
On the girls’ side, Burke beat KWL 165 to 134 for the crown. Scotland (67) was third, followed by Andes Central-Dakota Christian (54) and Avon (43). Tripp-Delmont-Armour scored 30 points on the day.
The Burke girls won six titles, with Piper Hanson having a hand in three of them. Hanson swept the hurdles, finishing the 100s in 16.75 and the 300s in 50.27, and ran on the Cougars’ winning 800 relay (1:54.11). Bridget Bartling won the 100 (13.69), Kailee Frank won the 1600 (5:37.44) and Daytona Paris won the high jump (4-9) for the Cougars.
Scotland was led by a throws sweep from Delanie Van Driel, who posted a toss of 36-3 in the shot put and 112-9 in the discus.
AC-DC won four events, with Josie Brouwer and Claire Johnson each having a hand in two wins. Josie Brouwer won the 400 (1:04.37), Johnson won the triple jump (30-4 1/2) and the two teamed up with Kalee Dykshorn and Isabella Brouwer to win the medley relay (4:37.50). Also for the Thunder, Lexi Schoenfelder won the 800 (2:43.20).
Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump (16-8 1/4) and joined Mylie Bares, Lila Vanderlei and Tiffany Pelton to win the 400 relay (54.26).
Dani Deffenbaugh and Autumn Baker each had a hand in an individual and a relay win for Kimball-White Lake. Deffenbaugh won the 200 (27.73) and anchored the WiLdKats’ winning 1600 relay (4:25.30). Autumn Baker won the 3200 (12:50.39) and anchored KWL’s winning 3200 relay (10:53.21). Christine Gaulke ran on both winning relays.
The Burke boys edged KWL 125 to 117 for top honors. Corsica-Stickney (83) was third, followed by Bridgewater-Emery (67) and Avon (55). AC-DC scored 29, Scotland scored 18 and TDA scored 14 on the day.
Burke won five events. Ben Witt won the 400 (54.16) and long jump (20-0 1/2), and anchored the Cougars to victory in the 1600 relay (3:47.24). Taron Serr won the 200-meter dash (23.30) and the 110-meter hurdles (16.39).
Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma won the 3200 (12:15.14). Scotland’s Logan Sayler won the 100 (11.84). ACDC’s Rizon Clark won the triple jump (39-7).
KWL’s Dawson Miller won the 800 (2:06.07) and high jump (5-11), and anchored the WiLdKats to victory in the 3200 relay (9:07.28).
Corsica-Stickney’s Shad Bosma won the 300 hurdles (44.02) and ran on the Jaguars’ winning 400 (46.56) and 800 (1:37.02) relays. Caden Van Drongelen, Cole Feenstra and Waylon Bolle also ran on both winning relays.
Bridgewater-Emery’s Lucas Mentele swept the throwing events, recording a mark of 46-7 in the shot put and 149-4 in the discus.
