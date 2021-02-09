VERMILLION — Jakob Dobney scored 32 points to help top-ranked and unbeaten Vermillion defeat third-ranked Dakota Valley 79-68 in an exciting Class A boys’ basketball showdown Tuesday night at Vermillion High School.
Dillon Gestring added 21 points, five rebounds and four assists for the hometown Tanagers (14-0), which took control with a 20-8 edge in the second quarter. Jake Jensen scored 17 points, while Noah Gilbertson tallied four points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Tanagers made 10 three-pointers, five of them from Dobney, and recorded 18 assists.
Dakota Valley (13-2) got 30 points and eight rebounds from Issac Bruns, as well as 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists from Paul Bruns. Alex Zephier added nine points.
Vermillion will visit LeMars, Iowa, on Friday and Dakota Valley will visit Dell Rapids on Friday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (13-2) 18 8 21 21 — 68
VERMILLION (14-0) 14 20 21 24 — 79
Parkston 53, Scotland 30
PARKSTON — Cole Prunty’s 18 points and Max Scott’s double-double helped send Parkston past Scotland 53-30 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Parkston.
Scott added 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Brayden Jervik posted six points, two rebounds, five assists and five steaks. Kaleb Weber also scored six points.
Scotland got 12 points and seven rebounds from Parker Hochstein, as well as seven points from Stephen Johnson, and seven rebounds and four steals from Dawson Bietz.
SCOTLAND 2 12 4 12 — 30
PARKSTON 11 13 16 13 — 53
Fr. Acad.-Marion 52, Gayville-Volin 48
GAYVILLE — Freeman Academy-Marion outlasted Gayville-Volin 52-48 in Great Plains Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Thalen Schroeder scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion. Quincy Blue netted 12 points and Connor Epp had seven assists in the victory.
Andrew Gustad posted 17 points and five rebounds for Gayville-Volin. Spencer Karstens scored 10 points, and Darien Rabe and Kyle Hirsch each had nine points in the effort.
Freeman Academy-Marion travels to Dakota Christian to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday. Gayville-Volin travels to Avon on Friday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (10-5) 18 9 11 14 — 52
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-12) 12 8 13 15 — 48
Bloomfield 74, Santee 63
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Layne Warrior and Cody Bruegman combined for 49 points to lead Bloomfield past Santee 74-63 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Warrior scored 27 points and Bruegman scored 22 points to lead Bloomfield. Gabe Lauck added 17 points for the Bees.
No statistics were reported for Santee, which travels to Elba on Thursday.
Bloomfield travels to Creighton on Thursday.
SANTEE (5-7) 17 14 14 18 — 63
BLOOMFIELD (10-11) 15 18 21 20 — 74
Wagner 83, TDA 54
ARMOUR — Wagner outscored Tripp-Delmont-Armour 59-15 in the second half to claim an 83-54 victory over the Nighthawks in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Dustin Honomichl posted 24 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner. Toby Zephier added 19 points in the victory.
Kandon Bialas scored 12 points and Trey Sparks scored 11 points for TDA.
TDA, 8-7, hosts Avon on Friday in Armour.
Wagner hosts Chamberlain on Friday. TDA won the JV game 44-42.
WAGNER (9-6) 12 12 37 22 — 83
TDA (8-7) 19 20 4 11 — 54
Tea Area 80, Crofton 31
CROFTON, Neb. — Tea Area put four players in double figures in an 80-31 victory over Crofton in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Cael Lundin scored 18 points, and Jeff Worth had 16 points and five assists for Tea Area. Caden Ellingson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Garrett Kolbeck scored 13 points and Austin Lake added nine assists in the victory.
Jayden Ellers posted 11 points and nine rebounds for Crofton. Mayson Ostermeyer scored 10 points and Roy Knapp added eight points for the Warriors.
Tea Area, 9-6, travels to rival Lennox on Friday. Crofton travels to Randolph on Friday.
TEA AREA (9-6) 32 23 16 9 — 80
CROFTON (2-17) 6 12 10 3 — 31
Burke 70, Bon Homme 48
TYNDALL — Burke out-scored Bon Homme 46-18 in the second half to pull away for a 70-48 boys’ basketball victory Tuesday night in Tyndall.
Nick Nelson led Burke with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Witt scored 18 points. Bryce Frank added 14 points and four rebounds, and Johnny Rozeboom had 12 points and five rebounds.
Bon Homme got 14 points and eight rebounds from Karsten Kozak, 12 points and seven rebounds from Landon Bares, and 11 points, four rebounds and seven assists from Chapin Cooper. Carter Uecker chipped in with seven rebounds and five assists.
BURKE 15 9 24 22 — 70
BON HOMME 13 17 15 3 — 48
Garretson 52, Beresford 38
BERESFORD — Dylan Kindt scored 18 points and Cooper Long added 16 points as Garretson handed Beresford a 52-38 loss on Tuesday night in Beresford.
Garretson used an 18-3 run in the fourth quarter to pull in front.
Beresford got 10 points apiece from Cody Klungseth and Ashton Tjaden. The Watchdogs play at Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.
GARRETSON 9 7 18 18 — 52
BERESFORD 8 13 14 3 — 38
Pierre 64, Huron 52
HURON — Lincoln Kienholz scored 26 points to lead Pierre past Huron 64-52 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jackson Edman added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Derick Siemonsma led Huron with 14 points. Teagan Pfitzer added 11 points.
Pierre, 6-9, hosts Winner on Friday. Huron, 2-12, hosts Brandon Valley in ESD action on Thursday.
PIERRE 12 14 22 16 — 64
HURON 11 12 12 17 — 52
West Central 58, Madison 49
MADISON — West Central put three players in double figures and kept Madison without a three-pointer in a 58-49 victory over the Bulldogs in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Wilson Droge scored 16 points and Derek Eidsness netted 15 points for West Central. Kasan Abedi added 10 points in the victory.
Connor Hively, Carter Bergheim and Mickale Dohrer each scored nine points for Madison, which led 41-39 after three quarters.
West Central, 9-6, hosts Canton on Feb. 16. Madison, 7-6, continues a six-game homestand on Friday, hosting McCook Central-Montrose.
WEST CENTRAL (9-6) 12 16 11 19 — 58
MADISON (7-6) 8 14 19 8 — 49
DeSmet 62, Flandreau 53
FLANDREAU — DeSmet, the top-ranked team in Class B, held off Flandreau 62-53 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kalen Garry scored 21 points and Tory Holland finished with 15 points for DeSmet. Rett Osthus added 10 points in the victory.
Tash Lunday led Flandreau with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Chase LeBrun added 15 points.
DeSmet, 15-1 and winners of 11 straight, travels to Wolsey to face Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday. Flandreau, 10-5, will look to snap a three-game skid against Clark-Willow Lake on Saturday.
