SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving captured 14 events Saturday to total 25 wins over the weekend at the Coyote Quad Duals inside Midco Aquatic Center.
South Dakota’s men won both of its duals, defeating South Dakota State 155-87 and Iowa Central 180-51. South Dakota’s women won 3 of 4 duals Saturday. The Coyotes defeated Sioux Falls 129-105, Augustana 160-74 and Iowa Central 206-4, while South Dakota State won its dual against the Coyotes 137-106.
Junior Maddie Lavin clocked a victory in the 200 fly with a time of 2:07.46. She was five seconds off her own school record, but only three other Coyotes have swam faster in the event.
The Coyotes swept all four of Saturday’s dives with freshman Stella Fairbanks taking the women’s and senior Seth O’Dea capturing the men’s.
Fairbanks completed a perfect weekend by winning all four diving competitions. She captured Saturday’s three-meter dive with a score of 271.35 points, launching her onto the Coyote Top 10 for the sixth-best mark in the event. She also won the one-meter dive in 242.40. Senior teammate Haley Pederson finished runner-up in both dives, while freshman Kayla Middaugh placed third in the 3-meter.
O’Dea scored 292.65 points on the 3-meter dive and 268.95 points for the 1-meter dive. Junior teammate Hudson Wilkerson took third in both dives.
Junior Jacob Won added a pair of wins Saturday in the 200 free (1:44.16) and 200 fly (1:54.64). Classmate Griffin Wolner finished just behind for second in both races.
Sophomore Zachary Kopp swept the 50 free (21.63) and 100 free (48.09) races.
Junior Charlie Bean clocked 4:56.52 to win Saturday’s 500 free. He also placed third in the 50 free.
Continuing to rack up distance wins in his young career, freshman Keegan Henning won the 1,650 free with a time of 16:46.21. He swept Friday’s 500 and 1,000 free races. Freshman Carter Anderson placed third in the 1,650 race to Henning. On the women’s side, sophomore Teagan Haberkorn took third in the 1,650.
Junior Lucie Anderson was victorious in the 200 back with a clocking of 2:08.04.
Junior Jake Leichner captured the 100 IM with a time of 53.68 seconds. He finished second in the 200 breast in 2:11.11.
The Coyote men followed-up yesterday’s 400 medley relay victory with a first- and third-place finish in Saturday’s 200 medley relay. USD’s winning relay of junior Brady Torborg, Leichner, Zachary Kopp and Bean clocked 1:34.93. Freshman Colton Burks, sophomore Mack Sathre, freshman Jackson Gurley and sophomore Aidan Gantenbein raced on USD’s third-place relay.
USD also finished second and third in the men’s 400 free relay. Won, Gantenbein, senior Wyatt Thompson and Torborg finished runner-up in 3:11.09. The Coyotes’ B relay consisting of freshman Trevor Sinclair, sophomore Corey Jacocks, freshman Parker Sonnabend and Gurley, took third.
The Coyote women took third in the women’s 400 free relay. Senior Maddie Gallagher, junior Delaney Kottke, sophomore Emily Johnson and junior Isabel Fairbanks teamed up to clock 3:42.17.
Other top-three finishes on Saturday included junior Leah Drengenberg placing second in the 500 free, junior Isabelle Davenport finishing second in the 100 IM and Johnson taking third in the 200 free.
The Coyote women return to action next Saturday with a dual against Omaha inside the DakotaDome Pool in Vermillion.
