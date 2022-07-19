EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with Tuesday's late contest.
MENNO — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres sent defending Class B champion Tabor within a loss of elimination with an 11-8 decision in the opening game of the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Menno.
Dan Laufman went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for MVPCS. Thomas Stange had two hits. Taite Klumb homered, driving in three. Brendan Wentland, Griffin Tobin, Kane Knudson and Austin Hauge each had a hit in the victory.
Wentland, who struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief, picked up the win.
Trent Herrboldt went 3-for-4 for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl homered and doubled. Carter Uecker also had two hits. Nolan Carda and Easton Mudder each doubled. Nolan Dvorak added a hit.
Dawson Bietz took the loss, striking out six in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
MVPCS advances to face Alexandria today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. Tabor awaits the loser of today’s late game between Menno-Scotland and Platte-Geddes, a 5 p.m. contest on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 14, Parkston 7
MENNO — Platte-Geddes scored 10 straight runs to claim a 14-7 victory over Parkston in the opening round of the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Menno.
Joey Foxley went 3-for-4 with three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Aiden Bultje doubled and singled. Jackson Neuman tripled, Grayson Hanson doubled and Dakota Munger and Caden Foxley each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Neugebauer had three triples for Parkston. Luke Bormann tripled and doubled. Jay Storm also tripled, finishing with two hits. Caden Donahue doubled in the effort.
Caden Oberbroekling struck out five in relief for the win. Dawson Hoffman also struck out five in relief. Adam Doering, one of six Parkston pitchers, took the loss.
Platte-Geddes advances to face Menno-Scotland today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. Parkston plays an elimination game on Thursday at 3 p.m., facing either Alexandria or Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney.
