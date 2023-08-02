Hunter Hallock
Tabor shortstop Hunter Hallock, left, flips the ball to third baseman Dustin Honomichl to retire Crofton's Lathan Maibaum, right, during the District 6B amateur baseball tournament championship game, Saturday in Crofton.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Tabor Bluebirds amateur baseball team has recognizable names on its roster, but manager Chris Sutera hailed the “group effort” the team played with as preparations for its first game of the South Dakota Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament against Akron (Iowa), Thursday in Mitchell, are underway.

“Some guys get hot at the right time,” Sutera said. “That’s how baseball works. Hopefully we’re all clicking on the same page coming into the state tournament. We can string some wins together and make a deep run in this tournament.”

