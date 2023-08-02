The Tabor Bluebirds amateur baseball team has recognizable names on its roster, but manager Chris Sutera hailed the “group effort” the team played with as preparations for its first game of the South Dakota Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament against Akron (Iowa), Thursday in Mitchell, are underway.
“Some guys get hot at the right time,” Sutera said. “That’s how baseball works. Hopefully we’re all clicking on the same page coming into the state tournament. We can string some wins together and make a deep run in this tournament.”
Tabor showed its ability to play well in the tournament setting, making it to the District 6B Championship game where host Crofton bested the Bluebirds, 8-4.
“In the tournament, I was happy with how our bats were performing,” Sutera said. “We were putting the ball in play. Chase (Kortan) threw a phenomenal first game. We just didn’t get any timely hits against Crofton (in the Championship). We had runners on base quite often, but we couldn’t get one big hit in order to score enough runs to overcome and get the victory.”
Tabor finished the South Central League season 8-6 and went 8-8 overall. Sutera pointed to the team’s 7-2 victory over Lesterville June 15 to start the Czech Days celebration in the town as “a huge game for us.”
“(Lesterville) is one of our bigger rivals,” he said. “It was a turning point for the second half of the season to make a run and end up getting the second seed going into districts.”
Riley Rothschadl, who was unavailable for last Saturday’s championship game due to the Tabor Legion team competing in that state tournament in Redfield, led the Bluebirds with a .421 batting average and two home runs.
“We understand Riley couldn’t throw for us throughout the year and Legion always came first,” Sutera said.
“The team’s always excited to have him back on the field. He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player. You don’t see talent like that come through a program. He’s fun to watch. Everybody’s happy that we’ll be getting him back for the state tournament.”
Sutera was second on the team with a .406 batting average. Pitching-wise, Chase Kortan led Tabor with a 1.77 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, going 1-1 with 43 strikeouts. Bryce Scieszinski went 3-2 with a 4.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts.
The Bluebirds picked up Jalen Wieseler from Wynot as well as Freeman’s Bailey Sage and Trey Christensen for the tournament.
Sutera is excited to see how Tabor does against “a good Akron team.”
“Hopefully we can piece some hits together and take care of business that game,” he said. “We like to take it one game at a time. We don’t want to look too far ahead, but hopefully we can make a deep run this year.”
The Bluebirds contest against Akron is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
“It’s good to get the jitters out of the way early,” Sutera said. “We ended up drawing the 11 a.m. game. Hopefully we can have a good crowd.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.