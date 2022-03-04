SIOUX FALLS – The Yankton Gazelles made the trek to Sioux Falls Friday for a SoDak 16 game against the second seeded Knights from Sioux Falls O’Gorman knowing they were up against a top team.
The result was a 50-25 win for O’Gorman at O’Gorman High School Friday night. The Knights are headed back to the state tournament with the win and Yankton’ season comes to a close.
“Our kids battled for 32 minutes today, and the scoreboard doesn’t show how well we executed a game plan,” Yankton head coach Trey Krier said. “You give up 50 points to the number two team in the state, a team that has a lot of offensive threats. You keep their two top offensive players under 10 points.”
The Knights jumped ahead 8-0, using their full court trap defense and strong post presence to disrupt the Gazelles and score. By the end of the first quarter, O’Gorman led 19-7.
“We had a few too many turnovers against the press,” Krier said. “And we had good looks that we didn’t get to go in and unfortunately that allowed them to build a little bit of a lead.”
The seniors, led by Ellie Karolevitz, played a majority of the minutes early on, and Karolevitz scored nine of Yankton’s 12 first-half points. A 12-point lead grew to 19 by halftime as the Gazelles struggled to break the O’Gorman press.
The Gazelles came out of the second half with a strong defensive effort, holding a dynamic O’Gorman offense scoreless for four minutes and keeping them under 10 points for the quarter. The Gazelles weren’t able to chip into the lead though, as the length of O’Gorman continued to force Yankton into bad spots offensively.
“We came out in the second half and we didn’t allow a point for the first four minutes, and that shows the level of which our kids were willing to compete, to play physical, to battle, and unfortunately we just weren’t able to keep it within reach.”
Karolevitz injured her knee at O’Gorman last season and battled back to be able to play this season. In her final game as a Gazelle, she scored 12 points to lead Yankton.
“She’s a competitor and she’s a kid who changes the game and changes a team just by having her presence out there,” Krier said. “We’re disappointed that we weren’t able to get her another opportunity to play, but very excited that we had a chance to get her back for four games to end her senior year.”
Four other seniors, Jillian Eidsness, Jordynn Salvatori, Kate Beeman and Molly Savey, saw their Yankton basketball careers come to a close. For the five seniors, they battled through a lot to just make it to Friday.
“You couldn’t put any more adversity into a four year career for them,” Krier said. “Go back to 2020, they miss out on the state tournament opportunity because of COVID. Their whole junior year dealing with COVID protocol, then you throw the injury aspect and everybody’s roles are changing, I’m proud of those kids.”
Claire Tereshinski added six points for Yankton. Salvatori scored three points and Savey and Camryn Koletzky two each.
As for the returning group, they will look to built off of moments like Friday so they can be the team receiving medals at the end of a SoDak 16 game next season.
“The best motivation you can possibly have is standing at our bench after the game watching O’Gorman get their medals,” Krier said. “That’s the opportunity that we want to be able to get.”
