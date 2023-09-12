WINNER — Chamberlain put two golfers in the top three to claim team honors in the Winner Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday in Winner.
Chamberlain finished at 334, beating out Winner (341) and Parkston (365).
Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors. Winner’s Karson Keiser (78) was second, with Chamberlain’s Sandler Wiekamp (79) third, Winner’s Ryder Halligan (83) fourth and Parkston’s Landon Weber (84) in fifth.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Chamberlain 334; 2, Winner 341; 3, Parkston 365; 4, Pierre 380; 5, Mobridge-Pollock 404; 6, Todd County 429
TOP 15: 1, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 70; 2, Karson Keiser, Winner 78; 3, Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain 79; 4, Ryder Halligan, Winner 83; 5, Landon Weber, Parkston 84; T6, Maxton Brozik, Winner 86; T6, Payton Koehn, Parkston 86; 8, Tate Stoeser, Pierre 89; 9, London Houska, Chamberlain 90; 10, Ridge Leimbach, Pierre 92; T11, Landon Calhoon, Winner 94; T11, Kelby Neugebauer, Parkston 94; T13, Chase McQuirk, Chamberlain 95; T13, Brady Longbrake, Mobridge-Pollock 95; 15, William Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock 97
