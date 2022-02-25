BROOKINGS — The Yankton Miracle used two goals in the first period to blank Huron 3-0 in the opening round Friday at the South Dakota Bantam A State Hockey Tournament in Brookings.
Jace Sedlacek, Kade Schramm and Jack Pedersen scored goals for Yankton, which advances to today’s (Saturday) 3:30 p.m. semifinals. Tucker Renken and Dawsn Thomas both recorded an assist for Yankton, while Luke Moeller had 17 saves in goal.
Bantam B
Brookings 3, Yankton 2, OT
PIERRE — Connor Buckley’s goal six minutes into overtime sent Brookings past the Yankton Miracle 3-2 in Friday’s opening round of the South Dakota Bantam B State Hockey Tournament in Pierre.
Elijah Larson and Kobe Koletzky both scored goals for Yankton, while Larson and Oliver Crandall both had an assist. Garrett Haas notched 29 saves in goal for the Miracle, which will play in today’s (Saturday) consolation round.
