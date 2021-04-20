Sioux Falls Lincoln took control with a four-run second inning and held on for an 8-2 victory over Yankton in club high school baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadiuem.
Payton Hughes went 2-for-3 with a triple for Lincoln. Dalton Garbers and Chase Houselog each homered in the victory.
Dylan Prouty had two hits and Connor Teichroew doubled for Yankton. Jacob Larson, Joe Gokie, Austin Wagner and Tony McGlone each had a hit for the Bucks.
Ryne Hammerstrom went the distance in the win. Samuel Kampshoff took the loss, with Gokie striking out two in an inning of shutout relief.
Yankton is off until a doubleheader at Harrisburg on April 29.
JV: Lincoln 9, Yankton 2
Sioux Falls Lincoln built a 6-0 lead on the way to a 9-2 victory over Yankton in JV baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Keagan Holmstrom, Jace McCorkell, Mac Ryken and Curtis Steppat each had a hit for Yankton.
Josh Sheldon took the loss.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt II in a doubleheader on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.