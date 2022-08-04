The 2022 Press & Dakotan Fall Sports Preview will be released in the Friday, August 26 edition.
Coaches of fall sports are asked to send in their team information forms as soon as possible. Forms may be sent by fax to 605-665-0288. Information may also be e-mailed to sports@yankton.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.