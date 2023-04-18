COLMAN — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs pounded out 29 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Colman-Egan in high school softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Emma Moller tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, as the Cubs clubbed Colman-Egan 16-0.
Ella Serck went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBI for Alcester-Hudson. Paxtyn Moller went 2-for-3 with a double. Delta Pies, Emma Moller, Sarah Ebert and Jenna Manning each had two hits. Alexis Gray had a home run and three RBI. Jaeley Christensen and Elly Doering each had a hit in the victory.
Lanie Mousel took the loss.
The Cubs scored eight runs in the fifth to claim the nightcap 13-3.
Summer Carlson doubled twice, and Ebert went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI for Alcester-Hudson. Paxtyn Moller, Emma Moller, Pies and Jenna Manning each had a hit in the victory.
Savanna Schmidt had two hits for Colman-Egan. Lanie Mousel and Ava Mousel each had a hit.
Emma Moller pitched 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief, striking out seven, for the win. Paxton Moller started, striking out four. Abby Rhode took the loss.
The Cubs, 4-0, travel to Marion for a quadrangular with Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy, Arlington and Winner Area on Saturday. Colman-Egan, 0-3, travels to Flandreau on Friday.
