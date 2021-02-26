BASKETBALL
GPAC MEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
Mount Marty 76, Morningside 73
Dakota Wesleyan 70, Concordia 58
Jamestown 89, Dordt 68
Northwestern 83, Briar Cliff 77
Semifinals, Feb. 27 (at high seeds)
No. 8 Mount Marty (10-16) at No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan (19-7), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Jamestown (19-7) at No. 2 Northwestern (21-5), 3 p.m.
Championship, March 2
Semifinal winners at high seed
GPAC WOMEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
Morningside 84, Jamestown 75
Briar Cliff 67, Dordt 54
Northwestern 79, Midland 54
Concordia 70, Dakota Wesleyan 58
Semifinals, Feb. 27 (at high seeds)
No. 4 Briar Cliff (17-9) at No. 1 Morningside (24-2), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Northwestern (17-9) at No. 2 Concordia (19-7), 3 p.m.
Championship, March 2
Semifinal winners at high seed
NEB. girls’ DISTRICT FINALS
All Games scheduled for Feb. 26
District C1-1: Winnebago 51, Malcolm 49
District C1-2: Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Louisville 30
District C1-3: Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gothenburg 23
District C1-4: Hastings St. Cecilia 30, Bishop Neumann 26
District C1-5: Broken Bow 31, Columbus Scotus 21
District C1-6: Syracuse 48, O’Neill 44
District C1-7: North Bend Central 40, West Point-Beemer 29
District C1-8: Sidney 43, Auburn 24
District C2-1: Crofton 62, Freeman 16
District C2-2: Wood River 14, South Loup 5
District C2-3: Guardian Angels 53, Norfolk Catholic 42
District C2-4: Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Ravenna 40
District C2-5: Bridgeport 52, Clarkson/Leigh 44
District C2-6: Ponca 28, Cross County 23
District C2-7: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, North Central 42
District C2-8: Centennial 49, Sutton 46, OT
District D1-1: Weeping Water 49, Central Valley 23
District D1-2: Pleasanton 68, Dundy County-Stratton 35
District D1-3: Hartington Cedar Catholic 36, Summerland 30
District D1-4: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Meridian 35
District D1-5: Archbishop Bergan 63, Southern 37
District D1-6: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Anselmo-Merna 36
District D1-7: South Platte 39, Shelton 31
District D1-8: Elmwood-Murdock 33, North Platte St. Patrick’s 30
District D2-1: Humphrey St. Francis 81, Garden County 16
District D2-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Lawrence-Nelson 31
District D2-3: CWC 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35
District D2-4: Mullen 63, Loomis 53
District D2-5: Exeter/Milligan 48, Nebraska Christian 39
District D2-6: Wynot 64, Sioux County 37
District D2-7: Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Diller-Odell 39
District D2-8: Sterling 78, Wauneta-Palisade 61
NEB. BOYS’ DISTRICT FINALS
Saturday, Feb. 27
C2-3 AT KEARNEY: No. 3 Bridgeport (22-2) vs. No. 14 Oakland-Craig (17-7), 2 p.m.
C2-7 AT BANCROFT: No. 7 Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (17-4) vs. No. 10 Centennial (17-6), 3 p.m.
C2-8 AT MCCOOK: No. 8 Amherst (23-2) vs. No. 9 Chase County (15-8), 6 p.m.
D1-2 AT HAMPTON: No. 2 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (19-5) vs. No. 15 Perkins County (13-11), 6 p.m.
D1-5 AT CROSS COUNTY: No. 5 Walthill (18-4) vs. No. 12 Elm Creek (15-6), 7 p.m.
D2-1 AT VALENTINE: No. 1 Mullen (22-3) vs. No. 16 Hay Springs (10-8), 3 p.m.
D2-2 AT ORD: No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s (21-2) vs. No. 15 Silver Lake (14-8), 4 p.m.
D2-3 AT HUMPHREY: No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis (19-4) vs. No. 14 Elgin Public-Pope John (13-12), 7 p.m.
D2-4: No. 4 Parkview Christian (24-1) vs. No. 13 Diller-Odell (13-9)
D2-5 AT BRADY: No. 5 Loomis (21-4) vs. No. 12 Potter-Dix (18-4), 3 p.m.
D2-8 AT KEARNEY: No. 8 Osceola (19-6) vs. No. 9 Paxton (15-9), 6 p.m.
Monday, March 1
C2-1 AT NORFOLK: No. 1 Yutan (21-2) vs. No. 16 West Holt (14-10), 6 p.m.
C2-2 AT GRAND ISLAND: No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic (21-4) vs. No. 15 Twin River (13-12), 7 p.m.
C2-4 AT FREEMAN: No. 4 Freeman (20-4) vs. No. 13 Sutton (18-7), 7 p.m.
C2-5 AT KEARNEY: No. 5 Hershey (19-4) vs. No. 12 Tri County (19-5), 6 p.m.
C2-6 AT HARTINGTON: No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-6) vs. No. 11 Wakefield (20-5), 7 p.m.
D1-1 AT BURWELL: No. 1 Burwell (23-0) vs. No. 16 Kenesaw (16-6), 7 p.m.
D1-3 AT WOOD RIVER: No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s (20-5) vs. No. 14 Creighton (15-9), 6:30 p.m.
D1-4 AT HOWELLS: No. 4 Howells-Dodge (17-8) vs. No. 13 Mead (16-6), 7 p.m.
D1-6 AT AURORA: No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield (19-4) vs. No. 11 Lourdes Central Catholic (15-8), 7 p.m.
D1-7 AT OSMOND: No. 7 Osmond (20-4) vs. No. 10 Central Valley (16-6), 6:30 p.m.
D1-8 AT MINDEN: No. 8 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (19-5) vs. No. 9 Southern Valley (18-4), 6:30 p.m.
D2-6 AT GRAND ISLAND: No. 6 Wynot (18-7) vs. No. 11 Wallace (17-5), 6 p.m.
D2-7 AT HAMPTON: No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart (16-7) vs. No. 10 Medicine Valley (14-8), 6 p.m.
S.D. GIRLS’ SODAK 16
Thursday, March 4
CLASS B
No. 1 Castlewood (19-0) vs. No. 16 DeSmet (11-11), 7:15 p.m., Watertown
No. 2 White River (20-1) vs. No. 15 Aberdeen Christian (12-8), 6 p.m., Mitchell
No. 3 Corsica-Stickney (20-2) vs. No. 14 Timber Lake (13-8), 5:30 p.m., Huron
No. 4 Hanson (18-3) vs. No. 13 Faith (13-9), 7:15 p.m., Huron
No. 5 Ethan (19-3) vs. No. 12 Faulkton Area (15-7), 7:45 p.m., Mitchell
No. 6 Herreid-Selby Area (19-3) vs. No. 11 Menno (15-6), 6:30 p.m., Huron
No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (17-4) vs. No. 10 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (17-5), 7 p.m., Centerville
No. 8 New Underwood (16-4) vs. No. 9 Waverly-South Shore (15-4), 6 p.m., Chamberlain
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 44, Groton Area 32
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Milbank 53
Brandon Valley 76, Douglas 44
Burke 84, Avon 49
Castlewood 82, Great Plains Lutheran 52
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Arlington 44
Dakota Valley 88, Lennox 49
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Bridgewater-Emery 55
Florence/Henry 78, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Harding County 87, Bison 27
Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60
Highmore-Harrold 52, Miller 51
Ipswich 61, Leola/Frederick 60
Lemmon 86, Dupree 58
Madison 56, Viborg-Hurley 51
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Baltic 43
Mitchell 54, Aberdeen Central 42
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Belle Fourche 39
New Underwood 54, Jones County 44
Rapid City Christian 76, Hot Springs 51
Rapid City Stevens 67, Edgemont 45
Sioux Falls Christian 82, Tri-Valley 48
Sisseton 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42
Sully Buttes 57, North Central Co-Op 47
Tea Area 54, Beresford 36
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 72, Colome 62
Yankton 60, Rapid City Central 50
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 50, Mitchell 43
Brandon Valley 57, Douglas 19
Rapid City Central 63, Yankton 27
Rapid City Stevens 61, Sturgis Brown 32
SoDak Qualifier
Region 3A
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Garretson 37
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Fremont 74, Columbus 64
Norfolk 71, Lincoln High 57
Omaha Bryan 81, Omaha Northwest 58
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/24) Kruse’s Pro Shop 1012; (2/17) Stockwell Engineers 976
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/24) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2957; (2/17) Stockwell Engineers 2648
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/24) Jerry Peterson 300, Jay Weaver 300, Cody Henrichsen 300, Tony Osborn 279, Cody Henrichsen 279; (2/17) Tim Dooley 300, Steve Metteer 277, Dave Reich 268, Jim Murphy 266, Matt Hoefs 258, Frank Osborn Jr. 258
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/24) Cody Henrichsen 836, Tony Osborn 789, Mike Kruse 760, JJ Peterson 728, Pat King 728; (2/17) Tim Dooley 783, JJ Peterson 733, Ryan Lemaster 709, Jim Murphy 706, Matt Hoefs 696
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 138, Czeckers 115.5, Manitou 115, Stockwell Engineers 112.5, Santee 89.5, Old Lumber Company 85.5, Coca-Cola 77.5, Plath Chiropractic 73.5, The Newbies 71, J.R. Sports Cards 67
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/24) Downtown Screen Printing 876; (2/17) Vogt Cleaners 895
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/24) Pin Ups Casino 2361; (2/17) Vogt Cleaners 2475
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/24) Naomi Cuka 211, Jane Rhoades 204, Susan Murphy 200, Edwena Turner 197, Judy Barta 190; (2/17) Sharon Mernin 244-198, Judy Barta 215-195, Edwena Turner 198-195, Susan Murphy 193
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/24) Susan Murphy 545, Edwena Turner 541, Jane Rhoades 509, Naomi Cuka 505, Judy Barta 495; (2/17) Sharon Mernin 587, Judy Barta 580, Edwena Turner 562, Susan Murphy 548, Joan Tammen 537
FOURTH QUARTER STANDINGS: Pin Ups Casino 4-0, Vogt Cleaners 3-1, Downtown Screen Printing 3-1, Hideout Studio & Spa 1-3, Laser Barn 1-3
FINAL THIRD QUARTER STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 27-5, Pin Ups Casino 21-11, Hideout Studio & Spa 16-16, Downtown Screen Printing 13-19, Laser Barn 13-19
2/24 HIGHLIGHTS: Susan Murphy 5-6-10; Turkey; Regan Luken 4-5; Edwena Turner Turkey; Jane Rhoades 2 Turkeys; Joan Tammen Turkey; Judy Barta Turkey; Naomi Cuka 2 Turkeys; Jordan Drotzman 4 in a row; Melissa Nelson 3-10; Eileen Honner 6-7
2/17 HIGHLIGHTS: Sharon Mernin 4 in a ow; 2 Turkeys; Jane Rhoades 5-7; Judy Barta 2 Turkeys; Ruth Drotzman Turkey; Naomi Cuka Turkey; Edwena Turner 3 4 in a row; Melinda Reichert Turkey; Peggy Muhmel Turkey; Connie Heying 2 3-10
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Tatanka Nupa 528
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Tatanks Nupa 1381
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Dan Redowl Sr. 269, Brent Jones 266, Tony Osborn 259, Jay Weaver 257, Dan Redowl Sr. 257
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Dan Redowl Sr. 731, Robin Holec 707, Dave Reich 674, Harold LaPointe 658, Tony Osborn 650
STANDINGS: Tatanka Nupa 109.5, Santee 90, Shake & Bake 81.5, NDNS 76, The Reichs 73, Plath Chiropractic 59, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 50, Nustar 49
SATURDAY NITE MIXED
HIGH TEAM GAME: S.O.S. 1016
HIGH TEAM SERIES: S.O.S. 2831
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Zoltan Spak 267, Ryan Barta Sr. 266 (errorless), Jeremy Washburn 255 (errorless), Kelia Barta 228 (errorless), Mindy Huether 223 (errorless), Edwena Turner 217, Stacy Barta 217 (errorless)
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jeremy Washburn 709, Ryan Barta Sr. 682, Mike Palu 644, Stacy Barta 621, Mindy Huether 604, Judy Barta 571
STANDINGS: Huether Seamless Gutters 28-4, Planet Express 24-8, Fearsome 4 Some 22-10, S. O. S. 20-12, Bowlers Under the Influence 18-14, The Savages 16-16, Them 4 14-18, Krazy Kidz 14-18, Ups & Downs 12-20, 3 Fingers Deep 12-20, Ballbarians 12-20, Alley Gators 12-20, The Tucken Fen Pins 10-22, Murphy’s Law 10-22
HIGHLIGHTS: Tony Osborn – errorless 219, 254; Stephanie Ulmer – errorless 193, 5-10; Stacy Barta – errorless 215; Lionel Murphy 2-10; Tony Buschkamp 2-5-7, 3-10; Nels Thorsted 2-7-8; Sarah Blackwell 3-10; Susan Murphy 2-7; Kelia Barta 4-5-7; Mindy Huether 3-10; Raymond S. Houfek 2-7; Linda Lunn 5-7; Ray W. Houfek 5-7; Edwena Turner 4-5-7; Jessica Palmer 2-7; Tommy Trudeau 2-7
