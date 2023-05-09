Mac Ryken and Lucas Kampshoff registered three hits apiece and Isaiah Schelhaas pitched five shutout innings as Yankton bounced back from a 2-1 loss in game one to defeat O’Gorman 3-0 in game two at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Tuesday.
Yankton’s offense got going quickly in game two, as Kampshoff hit an RBI single that scored Mac Ryken from second base. Drew Ryken hit an RBI single with two outs that scored Kampshoff as the Bucks built a 2-0 lead after one.
Mac Ryken recorded an RBI on a single in the bottom of the fourth inning that scored Mark Kathol as Yankton took a 3-0 lead.
Schelhaas gave up two hits while striking out two batters in the victory. Kathol pitched the final two innings for Yankton, striking out two batters.
In game one, O’Gorman’s Bennett Dannenbring struck out nine Bucks batters and had a perfect game going through 4.1 innings pitched.
Trenton Fischer grounded into a fielders choice as Zach Dunham scored to give O’Gorman a 1-0 lead in the top of the second off Bucks pitcher Drew Ryken. Fischer had his second RBI of the game in the top of the fourth inning on a single as Hunter Den Boer scored.
The Bucks got the bases loaded after Drew Ryken walked with one out, Jace McCorkell singled and Kathol walked, but Dannenbring struck out Josh Sheldon and Schelhaas to get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth the Bucks got the bases loaded again with two outs, but McCorkell struck out to end the inning.
After walking Josh Sheldon, Dannenbring was relieved by Fischer, who forced Schelhaas into a pop out. Mac Ryken doubled off Fischer, bringing in Sheldon for the only run of the contest. Rugby Ryken struck out on five pitches to end the contest.
Yankton (11-4) plays at Brandon Valley Friday.
Dakota Valley 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 4
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley got a walk-off RBI single off the bat of Isaac Bruns to defeat the Elk Point-Jefferson 5-4 Tuesday.
Brendan Barnett scored the winning run for DV.
Down 4-0 after five innings, DV scored two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force extra innings. Beau Pollema hit a two-RBI double to get DV within two, 4-2. In the bottom of the seventh, a Drew Lukken single got DV within one, 4-3. Bruns scored the tying run on a Jake Pruchniak fielder’s choice.
Up 1-0, EPJ scored three runs in the top of the fifth. Keaton Gale doubled as Hunter Geary scored. Gale scored on a balk by DV’s Garrett Anderson to give EPJ the 4-0 lead.
Anderson earned the victory for DV, pitching 3.1 innings after relieving Grant Ven Den Hul in the fifth inning. Anderson struck out one batter. Van Den Hul pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out three.
Geary pitched 6.1 innings for EPJ, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out one batter. Christian Mueller was charged with the loss, giving up one run on two hits in one inning pitched.
PARKER — Parkston downed Parker 11-1 in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Luke Bormann had a double, a single and three RBI for Parkston. Brayden Jervik had two hits and three RBI. Kaleb Weber, Taite Klumb, Will Jodozi, Jeff Schnabel and Carter Sommer each had a hit.
Parker had four hits, singles by Landon Wieman, Levi Berens, Colin Robertson and Cale Sheaffer.
Weber struck out five batters in five innings for the win. Ray Travnicek took the loss.
