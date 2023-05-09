Mac Ryken and Lucas Kampshoff registered three hits apiece and Isaiah Schelhaas pitched five shutout innings as Yankton bounced back from a 2-1 loss in game one to defeat O’Gorman 3-0 in game two at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Tuesday.

Yankton’s offense got going quickly in game two, as Kampshoff hit an RBI single that scored Mac Ryken from second base. Drew Ryken hit an RBI single with two outs that scored Kampshoff as the Bucks built a 2-0 lead after one.

