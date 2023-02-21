The No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington Warriors used a 16-1 second half run to defeat the Yankton Gazelles 54-30 in Class AA action at Yankton High School Tuesday.
A Macy Drotzmann jumper got the Gazelles within single digits, 31-22, late in the third quarter. From there, the Warriors went on the 16-1 run to take a 47-23 lead with 5:09 remaining. Still, keeping the game competitive against the top team in the state spoke to the effort the Gazelles presented.
“That’s one of the better efforts we put forward,” said Gazelles head coach Trey Krier. “(With) little things in terms of a basketball game (such as) diving on a loose ball, getting up defensively and putting pressure on people, we talked before the game about their size and how we’re going to be at a disadvantage in a lot of spots and how we’re going to have to try and help each other out by diving on the post, being scrappy and getting after loose balls.”
Washington went on an 8-0 run to open the game as Yankton called timeout. The Gazelles tightened things up defensively. Claire Tereshinski made a deep 2-pointer for the Gazelles’ first field goal game at the end of the first quarter as Washington led 13-3.
Down 17-5, Camryn Koletzky scored driving layups on consecutive possessions to get the Gazelles within single digits with 3:33 remaining in the first half as Washington called timeout.
“Cam has had a rough couple of games trying to figure out what she can do and what she should do for us, so it’s nice to see her be aggressive and find a couple opportunities to impact the game on the offensive end,” Krier said.
Tereshinski then scored five straight points to get the Gazelles within five, 19-14, before Washington’s Brooklyn Harpe made a layup with seconds remaining to give Washington the 21-14 halftime advantage.
“All of a sudden it’s a single digit game about going into halftime,” Krier said. “We talked to our kids and (told them) ‘See, this is the number one ranked team in the state and we’re competing with them based on our effort. That is a big positive and a big eye opener for our kids.”
Following a Payton Moser 3-pointer to get the Gazelles within four points, Washington went on a 9-0 run to take a 30-17 lead a bit more than three minutes into the third quarter.
Krier said the Gazelles are not oblivious to what they are, but he is excited to see the development of his younger players, including eighth graders Eden Wolfgram and Josslyn Elwood.
“(Eden and Josslyn) have done a lot of good things in terms of just speeding up the tempo and our practices,” Krier said. “You witness how good they are defensively on the floor in the varsity game and that’s what they do in our practices as well.”
Brooklyn Harpe led Washington with 17 points in the contest, with Grace Peterson adding 10 points.
Tereshinski and Koletzky had seven points each for the Gazelles.
Washington improved to 15-3, while Yankton fell to 2-16.
Yankton hosts Spearfish Friday. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Yankton High School. Krier sees both Friday’s contest and Saturday’s contest against Sturgis Brown as winnable games.
“We need to give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter to be on the right side of those two games,” he said. “It’s going to start with our effort. That’s nothing that anybody else controls other than ourselves.”
The Warriors won the JV match 48-28. Eden Wolfgram led the Gazelles with 18 points. Carly Cap grabbed six rebounds.
Washington won the C-Game 49-13.
Yankton won the D-Game 32-17, with Maddie Tereshinski registering 10 points. Nora Krajewski added eight points.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.