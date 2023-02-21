The No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington Warriors used a 16-1 second half run to defeat the Yankton Gazelles 54-30 in Class AA action at Yankton High School Tuesday.

A Macy Drotzmann jumper got the Gazelles within single digits, 31-22, late in the third quarter. From there, the Warriors went on the 16-1 run to take a 47-23 lead with 5:09 remaining. Still, keeping the game competitive against the top team in the state spoke to the effort the Gazelles presented.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.