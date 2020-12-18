VERMILLION — For the second time in less than a month, The Coyote men took on Drake in a non-conference game Friday afternoon. The result the second time around was similar to the first, a double digit victory for the Bulldogs.
“When things aren’t going your way, you have to figure out a way to compete,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “I don’t want to get too down on the guys about that, but things aren’t going to go your way, and that was their (Drake’s) game plan.”
Drake (7-0) left Vermillion with a 75-57 victory over South Dakota (1-6) after taking the first match-up 69-53. Following a 41-point performance against South Dakota State last Saturday, the Bulldog defense held Stanley Umude in check, allowing him to score 14 points.
“We run different things to get Stan the ball, I think the main thing that it affected was just them changing up the defenses,” Lee said.
The first 16 minutes were highly competitive, with five lead changes and four ties. The final four minutes of the opening half was dominated by Drake, who built a comfortable 37-27 advantage heading into the locker room for the half.
The first three minutes of the second half were much like the start of the first half, with both sides trading baskets. A quick 8-0 run for the Bulldogs gave Drake a 17 point lead with 14:30 to play.
The Coyotes, on the backs of AJ Plitzuweit and Xavier Fuller, chipped away at the lead, making it an 11-point game with 11 minutes to play. Another 10-2 run for the Bulldogs put the game out of reach for the Coyotes.
“Tonight, the bottom line was we couldn’t keep them out of the paint,” AJ Plitzuweit said. “Our defense wasn’t good enough, didn’t hold up.”
The Coyote defense didn’t have an answer for Roman Penn, who tallied 25 points, including 10 points from the free throw line. Drake went 20-of-29 from the free throw line, while the Coyotes made 11-of-15 from the stripe.
Tremell Murphy added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins and ShanQuon Hemphill contributed 12 points each. The Bulldogs shot 47% from the floor and 39% from three, but Plitzuweit said the Coyotes main focus for their next contest is doing a better job defensively without fouling.
“Our defense needs to get a lot better,” Plitzuweit said. “Playing without fouling and keeping guys out of the paint.”
The Coyotes committed 25 fouls, 15 of which came in the second half. No Coyotes fouled out, but Plitzuweit and Perrott-Hunt finished with four fouls each.
Damani Hayes was granted waiver this week to play for the Coyotes this season after transferring to USD from South Dakota School of Mines. Hayes played 10 minutes and grabbed three rebounds.
“He (Hayes) plays really hard, rebounds the ball, a good defender,” Lee said. “He’s very intelligent, but you gotta get him in games, this was his first Division I game.”
Plitzuweit tallied 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Coyotes. Fuller added 11 points.
The Coyotes are back in action Sunday against Mount Marty. The Lancers make the short drive from Yankton for a 4 p.m. start time. The game is considered an exhibition for the Lancers, but counts in the win-loss column for the Coyotes.
“We need to worry about ourselves…” Lee said. “We’ve got to get better as a team. We’re going to start playing league games pretty quick.”
SOUTH DAKOTA (1-6) 57
Stanley Umude 6-12 2-2 14, Tasos Kamateros 1-1 1-2 4, Xavier Fuller 4-8 2-3 11, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 2-4 2-2 7, AJ Plitzuweit 5-11 1-2 12, Brady Heiman 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Chisom 0-2 0-0 0, Mason Archambault 0-4 2-2 2, Damani Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Nikola Zizic 1-1 0-0 2, Kanon Koster 2-2 0-0 4, Boogie Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Max Burchill 0-1 0-0 0, D.J. Dial 0-0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 21-49 11-15 57
DRAKE (7-0) 75
Tremell Murphy 5-8 2-3 15, ShanQuan Hemphill 4-6 4-6 12, Darnell Brodie 1-3 0-2 2, D.J. Wilkins 4-9 1-2 12, Roman Penn 7-10 10-11 25, Garrett Sturtz 2-4 2-3 6, Nate Ferguson 0-1 1-2 1, Joseph Yesufu 1-5 0-0 2, Jonah Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Issa Samake 0-2 0-0 0, Okay Djamguoz 0-1 0-0 0, Bryceson Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Gholson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Kwiecinski 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-51 20-29 75.
At the Half: DU 37, USD 27. Three-Pointers: DU 7-18 (Murphy 3-4, Wilkins 3-7, Penn 1-2, Yesufu 0-2, Jackson 0-1, Djamguoz 0-1, Sturtz 0-1), USD 4-15 (Kamateros 1-1, Plitzuweit 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Chisom 0-1, Burchill 0-1, Umude 0-2, Archambault 0-2). Rebounds: DU 34 (Murphy 7, Brodie 7), USD 23 (Plitzuweit 6). Assists: USD 14 (Plitzuweit 4), DU 8 (Penn 5). Personal Fouls: USD 25, DU 20. Turnovers: USD 18, DU 14. Steals: DU 8 (Wilkins 2, Penn 2, Sturtz 2), USD 4 (Plitzuweit 3). Blocked Shots: USD 4 (Kamateros 1, Heiman 1, Chisom 1, Koster 1), DU 2 (Brodie 1, Sturtz 1). Attendance: 382.
