Yankton Bucks head coach Chris Haynes understands the challenge that awaits his team at the Class AA Tournament in Rapid City this week.
On the macro level, seven of the eight teams in the tournament made it last year and are led by seniors who have experienced the tournament atmosphere.
“Seven out of the eight teams that were in (the tournament) last year are back in it this year,” Haynes said. “If you look at it, a lot of those teams had a lot of underclassmen, sophomores and juniors that were playing last year that are now mostly seniors and a couple of juniors. The State Tournament is a very senior-led State Tournament this year.
On the micro level, the No. 4 seed Bucks drew the No. 5 seed Sioux Falls Washington Warriors, who are currently on a nine-game winning streak, in their first game of the tournament Thursday at 2:45 p.m. CDT at the Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
“We're going to have to play extremely well in order to be in the game and that's how it should be,” Haynes said. “You’ve got to play well in State Tournament games in order to win them. I know our guys are expecting to play well, so hopefully we can come out and do that Thursday afternoon.”
Haynes pointed to the Warriors’ ability to run an effective 2-3 zone as well as the way they methodically run their offense as reasons for their success.
“It takes a little bit longer offensively to try to break down the zone and then they try to pound it in inside,” he said. “They work, offensively, methodically at times to try to make sure that they get a good shot.”
Still, Washington can turn up the pace offensively if they have to in Haynes’ opinion.
“They're just athletic,” he said. “They haven’t lost in over a month. They’re a good all-around basketball team.”
Even if every team in the state tournament presents its own challenges for the Bucks, Haynes said it is still “one game at a time” for the Bucks.
“You’ve got to win the first one on Thursday,” he said. “We've spent 100% of our time focusing on Sioux Falls Washington in the first-round game. If we're fortunate enough to get past that one, then we'll worry about Friday.”
The Warriors defeated Yankton 46-41 on Feb. 21 and were able to slow the tempo in that game down. Haynes wants his team to focus on what the defense is giving them on Thursday.
“It's about taking what the defense gives you,” Haynes said. “It'll be interesting to see right away how Washington comes out and guards us if they mix it up between their 2-3 matchup zone and face guarding a couple of our guys. (It was) a different wrinkle that they showed us the first time around. They (could) have something completely different for us.”
Haynes liked the way his team responded against Aberdeen Central in its SoDak 16 game Mar. 4 as the Golden Eagles keyed in on Bucks leading scorer Drew Ryken (17 points per game), holding him to seven points in the contest. Rugby Ryken (21 points on 8-20 shooting) and Mac Ryken (19 points on 7-9 shooting) were the leading scorers in that game.
“(Aberdeen Central keying in on Drew) gave more space for guys like Rugby and Mac to penetrate,” Haynes said. “It gave all our guys more space to create. Rugby and Mac did a good job of recognizing that and taking advantage of it.”
Ryken added eight assists in the contest. He is the Bucks’ all-time assists leader with 334 in his career and is averaging 11.9 points, 7.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. Mac Ryken is Yankton’s third leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points per game. Drew Ryken, who has made 85 3-pointers this season, broke the Yankton record for 3-pointers made in a season, formerly held by Tate Pesicka with 62 against Tea Area earlier this season.
The Bucks look to take the lessons learned against the Golden Eagles into the State Tournament.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.