TYNDALL — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies bounced back with a 7-4 victory against Wagner after dropping their first contest Sunday against the Bon Homme Cavaliers 8-0.
In game one, the Cavaliers’ Landon Bares registered four RBIs on two hits in the contest while Brady Bierema tallied three RBIs. Riley Rothschadl struck out eight batters in three innings pitched while Bierema allowed only two hits in four innings pitched, striking out four.
