RAPID CITY — The Yankton Fury Twisters opened the Mount Rushmore Classic softball tournament with a 15-1 rout of the Mandan (North Dakota) Nitro on Friday.
Angeliena Schaeffer went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Eliza Gurney doubled and singled for Yankton. Madison Musfelt, Brenna Suhr, Makenzie Stanage and Chloe Hatch each had two hits. Ciena Mount, Alaina Nelson, Brooklyn King and Hailey Bottolfson each had a hit in the victory, as all 10 Yankton batters each had at least one hit.
Suhr picked up the win, striking out four in the three-inning contest.
