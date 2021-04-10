The Yankton club high school baseball team earned its first two victories of the season on Saturday, sweeping Huron in a doubleheader at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to claim an 8-7 victory.
Samuel Kampshoff had two hits and three RBI to lead Yankton. Dylan Prouty also had two this. Connor Teichroew had a double and three RBI. Drew Ryken, Joe Gokie, Garrett Nelson and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Johnny Hernandez had two hits and Teagan Pfitzer doubled for Huron.
Gokie pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Kampshoff started, striking out 10 in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Dawsyn Rogers took the loss in relief.
Yankton scored in four straight innings to win the nightcap 9-1.
Prouty, Teichroew and Drew Ryken each had two hits, with Ryken driving in two runs, to lead Yankton. Kampshoff had a double and two RBI. Jacob Larson also doubled. Gokie, Jayden Lightner, Nelson and Kaden Luellman each had a hit in the victory.
Elliot Devries doubled and singled for Huron. Colby Hott also doubled for the Tigers.
Landon Loecker earned a complete game victory, striking out eight. Peyton grace took the loss.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Monday. The twinbill begins at 5 p.m.
Dakota Valley 15, Scotland-Menno 5
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns and Jaxon Hennies each had three hits to lead Dakota Valley past Scotland-Menno 15-5 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Jake Prunchniak doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns also had two hits. Brayden Major doubled, and Chayce Montange and Jackson Strawn each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Pillsbury went 2-for-2 with a triple to lead Scotland-Menno. Kadeyn Ulmer and Dawson Bietz each had two hits. Tyrus Bietz had a triple and three RBI. Ajay Herrboldt and Karson Bierle each had a hit for the Trappers.
Ben Niemeyer was credited with the win, with Ethan Anema striking out four in two innings of shutout relief. Dawson Bietz took the loss.
Dakota Valley hosts Wagner today (Sunday). Scotland-Menno travels to Hanson today.
