Northwestern’s Adam De Boer scored off a corner kick in the closing seconds of the second overtime, lifting the 23rd-ranked Raiders to a 3-2 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Northwestern has won all 22 meetings between the programs, dating back to the 2000 season. Wednesday marked just the second time the Lancers pushed Northwestern to overtime.
Mount Marty led 2-0 at the half, with Samuel Baraka scoring both goals. Sloan Tschilenge and Jose Garcia assisted for the Lancers.
The Raiders roared back in the second half, as Johannes von Saldern and Luke Happer each scored to send the match into overtime.
Northwestern (8-1-1, 4-0 GPAC) held a 21-5 edge in shots on goal, as well as an 8-1 edge in corner kicks. The match saw 13 yellow cards, with seven going to the Lancers.
Ezekiel Foltz stopped three shots in goal for Northwestern. Sotirios Gkosdis made 18 saves in goal for the Lancers.
Mount Marty, 3-4-1 overall and 1-3 in GPAC play, travels to Dordt on Oct. 6.
Women: Northwestern 5, Mount Marty 0
Julie Dunlap broke free for two first-half goals to spark Northwestern to a 5-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action, Wednesday in Yankton.
Emily Hurley, Josie Maadsam and Destinee Montenegro each scored for Northwestern (4-6-1, 1-3-1 GPAC). Madilyn Manary, Katie Jacobs and Sarah Hummel each had an assist. The Raiders team was also credited with an assist.
Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl had three shots, two on goal, for Mount Marty. Sofia Guerra had the other shot on goal for the Lancers.
Abby Bastian stopped all three shots she faced in goal for Northwestern. Kelsey Johnson made four saves for Mount Marty.
Mount Marty, 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the GPAC, travels to Dordt on Oct. 6.
