O’Gorman downed Yankton 8-1 in girls’ tennis action on Tuesday at the Easton Center in Yankton.
The lone Yankton point came at flight two singles, as Nora Krajewski downed O’Gorman’s Sidney Breit 11-9 for her 10th victory of the season.
Yankton returns to action on Thursday, traveling to Vermillion. Start time is 4 p.m. at the University of South Dakota tennis courts.
SINGLES: Maya Jamous OG by forfeit; Nora Krajewski Y def. Sidney Breit 11-9; Ashlyn Garry OG def. Frannie Kouri 10-2; Josie Smith OG def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-2; C.C. Bender OG def. Addison Gordon 10-0; Grace Abdallah OG def. Kayla Marsh 10-1
DOUBLES: Jamous-Smith OG def. Lauren Gillis-N. Krajewski 10-3; Breit-Garry OG def. Kouri-Marsh 10-3; Ellie Thie-Abdallah OG def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-6
JV: Anika McDowell OG def. Paige Mitzell 10-0; Thie OG def. Evelynn Lima 10-0; Bender-McDowell OG def. Lima-Natasha Wells 10-0
