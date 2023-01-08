BRANDON — Host Brandon Valley ran away with the team title at the 10-team Dan Pansch Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Brandon.
Brandon Valley scored 283 points, well ahead of runner-up Bon Homme-Avon (170). Calvin Caba (120) and Isaac Crownover (182) won titles for Bon Homme-Avon.
Yankton was seventh with 75 points. The Bucks were led by a runner-up finish from Edly Amaro at 220 pounds. Also for the Bucks, Damian Janish (106), Devin Coke (113), Patrick Gurney (120) and Dylan Sloan (132) each placed fourth. Peyton Eustace (195) finished fifth.
Vermillion finished ninth with 49 points. The Tanagers were led by third place finishes from Michael Roob (145) and Rollie French (182).
Jesse James Inv.
GARRETSON — Tri-Valley beat out Elk Point-Jefferson and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson for top honors in the Jesse James Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Garretson.
Tri-Valley finished at 181.5 points, edging EPJ (180) and BAH (145). Luverne, Minnesota scored 128 points to place fourth.
Lucas Hueser (152), Ben Swatek (170) and Noah McDermott (182) won titles for EPJ, with Luke Swatek (120), Noah Thooft (220) and Gunner Ewing (160) each finishing second.
For BAH, Landon Schurch (195) and Aaron Larson (220) won titles. Owen Serck (106) and Alex Jensen (285) each placed second.
Marion-Freeman was sixth with 116.5 points. Keaton Preheim won the 132-pound title and Easton Tschetter placed second at 113 for the Rebels.
Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda scored 41 points on the day. Jacob Johnson led the squad with a third place finish at 220 pounds.
Winside Inv.
WINSIDE, Neb. — Quad County Northeast edged out Hartington Cedar Catholic for top honors in the 54th annual Winside Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Winside.
Quad County Northeast scored 142 points, just ahead of the Trojans (135). Battle Creek JV (119), Millard North JV (94) and Pierce JV (85.5) rounded out the top five of the 15-team field.
Quad County Northeast was led by 182-pound champion Ajay Gubbels. Ethan Gregory (106), Gage Jensen (160) and Justin Backer (170) each finished second for the Flames.
Cedar Catholic was led by champions Maverick Heine (106), Braeden Kleinschmit (132), Brady Hochstein (138) and Cole Bensen (170). Weston Heine (182) finished second.
Tri County Northeast scored 20 points on the day, led by a fourth place finish from Bryan Isom (132). Ponca finished with nine points, with Niobrara-Verdigre scoring four points.
Bandit Inv.
MILLER — Host Miller-Highmore-Harrold edged Parkston and Philip Area for top honors in the Bandit Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Miller.
MHH scored 162 points, finishing just ahead of Parkston (158), Philip Area (156.5) and Redfield (149). Burke-Gregory (129.5) was fifth.
Porter Neugebauer won the 152-pound title and Kaden Holzbauer finished second at 126 pounds for Parkston.
Wagner placed seventh with 96 points. Karstyn Lhotak (120) and Tim Bouza (220) won titles for Wagner. Jhett Breen (138) and Gannon Knebel (170) each finished second for the Red Raiders.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished with six points.
Mid-Dakota Monster
PRESHO — Parker and Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) each earned top-10 finishes in the Mid-Dakota Monster two-day wrestling tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Presho.
Canton won the team title with 282 points, edging out Pierre (269.5) and Winner (205). Tea Area (188.5) and McCook Central-Montrose (156) finished out the top five.
Parker was sixth with 137 points. Charlie Patten (195) and Levi Wieman (220) led Parker, each with third place finishes. Andrew Even (152) placed fourth. Alek Kuchta (113), Michael Even (138) and Zaul Centeno (285) each placed fifth. Dylan Buseman (126) finished seventh.
KWLPG scored 125 points to finish eighth in the 31=team event. Kasen Konstanz (126) and Carter Lenz (152) each finished second to lead KWLPG. Gavin Braun (120) and Iden Myers (132) each placed third. Vincent Lenz (106) finished seventh.
Central City Inv.
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished sixth in the 16-team Central City Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Northwest won the title with 199.5 points. Raymond Central (179) was second, followed by Minden (132) and Logan View (131).
Crofton-Bloomfield scored 105 points on the day, led by a 120-pound title from Robbie Fisher. Ty Tramp finished third at 220 and Tyson Sanger was fourth at 195 for the squad.
Franklin Inv.
FRANKLIN, Neb. — Creighton finished with 10 points in the 19-team Franklin Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Thayer Central won the team title with 218.5 points, well ahead of Kearney Gold (180) and Hitchcock County (151).
Madison JV Inv.
MADISON — Yankton scored 29 points to place tenth in the 15-team Madison JV Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Watertown won the team title with 224 points.
For Yankton, Josh Stapish led the way with a runner-up finish at 195 pounds.
