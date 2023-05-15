VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers claimed top marks in their home girls’ golf Invitational, held Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course.

The Tanagers finished a 341, four strokes better than Sioux Falls Christian (345). Canton (349), Dakota Valley (364) and Tea Area (383) rounded out the first five in the 12-team event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.