VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers claimed top marks in their home girls’ golf Invitational, held Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
The Tanagers finished a 341, four strokes better than Sioux Falls Christian (345). Canton (349), Dakota Valley (364) and Tea Area (383) rounded out the first five in the 12-team event.
Canton’s Olivia Sorlie earned medalist honors, shooting an 80 to place one stroke ahead of Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm (81). Dakota Valley’s Katie Betsworth (83), Sioux Falls Christian’s Tori Peterson (84) and Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr (85) rounded out the top five.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 341; 2, S.F. Christian 345; 3, Canton 349; 4, Dakota Valley 364; 5, Tea Area 383; 6, Dell Rapids 392; 7, West Central 396; 8, Beresford 398; 9, Madison 402; 10, Lennox 405; 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 419; 12, Vermillion ‘B’ 439
TOP 15: 1, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 80; 2, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 81; 3, Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley 83; 4, Tori Peterson, S.F. Chrsitain 84; 5, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 85; 6, Georgia Johnson, Vermillion 86; 7, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 86; 8, Ellery Jansen, Canton 86; 9, Aubrie Van Beek, S.F. Christian 87; 10, Addicyn Sailer, Dakota Valley 87; 11, Landree Meister, Canton 88; 12, Chloe Attema, S.F. Christian 88; 13, Emma Willert, Vermillion 89; 14, Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area 90; 15, Abby Munson, Tea Area 90
