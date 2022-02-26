STURGIS — The Yankton Gazelles outlasted Sturgis 53-52 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ellie Karolevitz and Macy Drotzmann each scored 16 points for Yankton. Claire Tereshinski added 13 points.
“Macy made a bunch of plays for us at a time that we had Jordynn (Salvatori) out with foul trouble,” Claire made a couple of free throws and got us a couple big defensive rebounds.”
The Gazelles went 21 of 26 from the line, with Karolevitz going 9-for-11 and Drotzmann going 8-for-10.
“Ellie has struggled from the line throughout her career, but she finished the game strong,” Krier said. “She provided the leadership that we needed, being willing to take the ball down the stretch.”
Reese Ludwick scored 15 points, including 11 in the third quarter, to lead Sturgis. Kaylee Whatley added 11 points.
Yankton built a 27-19 halftime lead, but the Scoopers fought back to tie the game at 36-36 after three quarters.
“I thought we did a good job of staying composed,” Krier said. “They threw a couple different things at us, and the girls did a good job of adjusting.”
Yankton finished the regular season at 6-14, and now turns its attentions to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
“We have a couple of days of practice to prepare for what will be a very quality team that we have to play,” Krier said. “It looks like we might be playing a (Sioux Falls) metro team, and a lot of zone is played up there. We need to work on ways to attack that as well.”
Yankton won the JV game 62-53 in overtime. For the Gazelles, Drotzmann led the way with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Camryn Koletzky added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Sturgis won the ‘D’ game 53-30. For Yankton, Adilyn Schelhaas posted nine points and eight rebounds. Carly Cap and Deandra Leighton each had four steals.
YANKTON (6-14)
Jillian Eidsness 1 0-1 2, Jordynn Salvatori 2 0-0 4, Ellie Karolevitz 3 9-11 16, Claire Tereshinski 4 3-4 13, Kate Beeman 1 0-0 2, Molly Savey 0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 4 8-10 16. TOTALS: 15 21-26 53.
STURGIS (5-15)
Cali Ewing 2 0-0 4, Landry Haugen 2 0-2 4, Taylor Price 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Whatley 5 1-2 11, Tatum Ligtenberg 2 2-2 7, Kenna Goebel 0 0-0 0, Reese Ludwick 7 1-3 15, Sawyer Dennis 3 1-2 7, Joellen Cano 1 0-0 3, Lex Long 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 23 6-13 52.
YANKTON 11 16 9 17 — 53
STURGIS 16 3 17 16 — 52
Three-Pointers: Y 3 (Tereshinski 2, Karolevitz) S 2 (Ligtenberg, Cano). Personal Fouls: S 22, Y 12. Fouled Out: Ludwick, Dennis. Technical Fouls: Karolevitz.
