COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Mount Marty tied for the sixth-best round Friday, closing the gap on seventh place Northwestern in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Tournament, Friday at Bent Tree Golf Club in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Morningside, which held a commanding lead after the two rounds in the fall at Dakota Dunes, extended that lead on Friday with a team score of 305. The Mustangs’ three-round score of 934 gives them a 117-stroke advantage on Jamestown (1,051) entering today’s (Saturday) final round. The race for second is close, with Concordia (1,054) and Dakota Wesleyan (1,059) within striking distance.
Morningside holds the top three spots in the individual rankings. Sam Knight leads the way at 228 after her round of 73 on Friday. Maria Zorrilla (231) and Laia Badosa (234) are second and third, followed by Dakota Wesleyan’s Megan Hinker (239) and College of Saint Mary’s Tori Suto (240).
Mount Marty shot a 339 on Friday, giving the Lancers a score of 1,107 through three rounds. For the Lancers on Friday, Chantel Brende shot 81 and Courtney Heath carded an 83 to lead the way. Sara Skorheim shot an 86, Caitlyn Simpson shot an 89 and Tanna Lehfeldt finished at 97 for the Lancers.
Skorheim is the top Lancer in the individual rankings, tied for 18th at 272. Brende (273) is tied for 20th, with Stimpson (279) in 26th and Lehfeldt (297) tied for 40th.
The tournament concludes today (Saturday). The GPAC Women's Golf Champion receives an automatic berth in the NAIA Women's National Golf Championship. It was just announced that the NAIA National Women's Golf Championships will be played at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 25-28. The GPAC medalist, if not on the qualifying team, also qualifies for the NAIA Championships.
