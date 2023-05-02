SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Jack Durst, fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp and junior Jacy Pulse have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended April 30.

Pulse, a native of Salem, captured the 400-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays in a personal best 56.79 seconds. She improved her mark by two seconds to break an 11-year-old school record in the event. Pulse ranks 13th in the NCAA for the 400 hurdles and leads the Summit League. She also ran on the Coyotes’ school record setting 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays at Drake. Both relays finished in the top-three. She added a personal best time of 11.66 seconds in the 100 meters earlier in the week. Pulse garners the Summit’s weekly award for the third time this spring and fourth time in her career.

