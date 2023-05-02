SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Jack Durst, fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp and junior Jacy Pulse have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended April 30.
Pulse, a native of Salem, captured the 400-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays in a personal best 56.79 seconds. She improved her mark by two seconds to break an 11-year-old school record in the event. Pulse ranks 13th in the NCAA for the 400 hurdles and leads the Summit League. She also ran on the Coyotes’ school record setting 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays at Drake. Both relays finished in the top-three. She added a personal best time of 11.66 seconds in the 100 meters earlier in the week. Pulse garners the Summit’s weekly award for the third time this spring and fourth time in her career.
Knapp, a thrower out of Linden, Iowa, launched the hammer a personal best of 206-4 (62.90m) at The Monday Meet in Vermillion. That mark leads the Summit League by more than 17 feet and ranks 31st in the NCAA. Knapp finished as the top collegian in both the hammer throw and discus at The Monday Meet. She added a pair of top-10 finishes in the discus and hammer throw at the Drake Relays over the weekend. Knapp picks up the honor for the second time of her career, with both honors coming this season.
Durst, a native of Shawnee, Kansas, jumped a season best of 6-11 ½ (2.12m) in the high jump at The Monday Meet. The height ranks second in the Summit and 44th in the nation. He leads a high jump squad with three men in qualifying position for the NCAA West Preliminary. Durst receives his first weekly honor from the Summit League.
South Dakota is back at home Friday for the USD Tune-Up held at Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion.
