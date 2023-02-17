Yankton outscored Douglas 14-2 in the opening quarter, with Claire Tereshinski scoring eight of her 18 points in the period, and Yankton powered its way to a 59-36 victory over Douglas in girls’ basketball action on Friday at the Yankton High School Gym.
Macy Drotzmann led Yankton with 19 points, nine rebounds, and three steals.
Douglas was led by Chloe Shreve, who put up 16 points. Keara Walton followed with six points in the game.
The Gazelles focused on bringing energy to the floor, starting with the full-court man defense they used throughout the game.
“We felt like we needed to get some energy on the floor for us, and get ourselves into a defensive stance,” said Yankton’s Head Coach Trey Krier. “It was good to see the team answer the challenge and create the difference in the game.”
Douglas went 9-for-10 at the free throw line in the second quarter to bring the game with seven-points at halftime.
The Gazelles quickly went on a 10-2 run to start the third quarter, with three different players making a basket for the team. Emma Herboldt helped create plays for the team throughout the quarter, including a put back to further their lead. Yankton ended the quarter being up 40-26.
“Emma has been playing amazing for us,” said Yankton’s coach. “She brings an energy to the floor that has been contagious for the rest of the team.”
The Gazelles finished out the fourth quarter by being consistent and aggressive in the lane. The team finished their shots and collected a +1 two separate times in the quarter. The team finished with a 59-26 victory.
Yankton was aggressive to the basket throughout the game, drawing a total of 17 fouls from the Patriots. Tereshinski found herself at the line six different times throughout the game and went 9-for-11. Drotzmann went 3-for-3 at the line.
“They both did a good job on being aggressive, knocking down shots, and creating momentum and energy for the defensive,” said Krier. “It allows other players, like Eden Wolfgram, Josslyn Elwood, and Emma Herboldt, to step up and make plays.”
The Gazelles are looking to use this game to push them through the final week of regular season basketball.
“We needed a game like this to create more energy and confidence for the team to head into the final week of the regular season games,” Yankton’s coach.
Yankton moves to 2-15 on the season and will host Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday. Douglas falls to 2-17 and travels to Sturgis Brown on Tuesday.
Douglas won the C/JV game 43-22. Nora Krajewski led the team with eight points.
