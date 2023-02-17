Yankton outscored Douglas 14-2 in the opening quarter, with Claire Tereshinski scoring eight of her 18 points in the period, and Yankton powered its way to a 59-36 victory over Douglas in girls’ basketball action on Friday at the Yankton High School Gym.

Macy Drotzmann led Yankton with 19 points, nine rebounds, and three steals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.